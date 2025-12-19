Agenda for February 2026 Pharmacology and Therapeutics advisory committee (PTAC) meeting

Source: PHARMAC

Information on what the Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee (PTAC) will be considering at its upcoming meeting on 12 and 13 February 2026.

Applications

Aprepitant 40 mg for people at high risk of post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV)

The Committee will discuss an application for aprepitant 40 mg for people at high risk of post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV).

Abemaciclib (branded as Verzenio) for the treatment of people with hormone receptor positive, HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer

The Committee will discuss an application for abemaciclib for the treatment of HR positive, HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer.

Multiple applications for PD-1 inhibitors for the treatment of people with malignant pleural mesothelioma

The Committee will re-look at applications for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) (with pemetrexed and chemotherapy) and nivolumab & Ipilimumab (Opdivo, Yervoy) for the treatment of people malignant pleural mesothelioma to consider the recommendations relevant to each other.

Testosterone cream (branded as AndroFeme 1) for Hypoactive sexual desire dysfunction (HSDD) in postmenopausal women

The Committee will consider new information and review previous recommendations for testosterone cream (AndroFeme 1) for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire dysfunction (HSDD) in postmenopausal women.

International Normalized Ratio (INR) point-of-care meters and test strips (branded as Roche CoaguChek® XS system) for people using warfarin who have rheumatic heart disease and a mechanical heart valve

The Committee will review an application for International Normalized Ratio (INR) point-of-care coagulometers and test strips for people using warfarin as long-term anticoagulation management who have rheumatic heart disease and a mechanical heart valve.

Salbutamol dry powder inhaler (branded as ventolin accuhaler) for COPD and asthma

The Committee will review an application for salbutamol dry powder inhaler for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma.

Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, McLeod Nutrition) as a protein supplement

The Committee will review an application for whey protein concentrate (unflavoured) as a protein supplement for protein losing enteropathy, high protein needs, or use as a component in a modular formula.

Plant based oral nutrition (branded as Fortisip PlantBased) for people who need nutrition support

The Committee will review an application for a plant based oral feed as an option for people needing oral nutrition support.

Tadalafil (branded as Cialis, Adcirca) for the treatment of people with pulmonary arterial hypertension, Raynards syndrome or undergoing cardiac surgery.

The Committee will review applications for tadalafil for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), Raynards syndrome and people undergoing cardiac surgery.

Sodium chloride oral liquid 2mmol/mL (branded as Biomed) for use in babies and children as a sodium supplement

The Committee will review an application for sodium chloride oral liquid 2mmol/mL as a sodium replacement for neonates and children

