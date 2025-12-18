VinSpeed and Siemens Mobility sign a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement on high-speed rail

Source: Media Outreach

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 December 2025 – VinSpeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development Joint Stock Company (a member of Vingroup) and Siemens Mobility GmbH (a subsidiary of Siemens AG, Germany), have officially signed Agreements on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Technology Transfer, thereby establishing a deep and wide-ranging cooperation in the field of high-speed rail in Vietnam. The agreements mark a strategic step by VinSpeed toward mastering high-speed rail development capabilities, while laying the foundation for the transfer of world-leading advanced technologies, promoting localization, and developing a modern, international-standard transport infrastructure system for Vietnam.

Representatives of Siemens Mobility and VinSpeed leadership exchange the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a comprehensive strategic partnership and high-speed railway technology transfer.

Under the agreements, Siemens Mobility, a globally-recognized leader in high-speed rail technology and solutions, will perform the design, supply, and system integration of rolling stock together with key railway sub-systems, including signaling, telecommunications, and power supply systems. Siemens Mobility will actively pursue collaboration in the maintenance for the Siemens-supplied rolling stock and sub-system, alongside technology transfer, with the aim of achieving the highest feasible level of localization for VinSpeed’s projects.

In parallel, VinSpeed and Siemens Mobility have further entered into a Framework Agreement covering the supply of rolling stock and respective sub-systems for High-Speed Rail projects Hanoi to Quang Ninh and Ben Thanh to Can Gio.

Regarding rolling stock, Siemens Mobility is expected to supply Velaro Novo trains, its latest and most advanced high-speed train platform.

Velaro Novo is an Electrical Multiple Unit type train representing Siemens Mobility’s most advanced high-speed train platform to date, developed to shape the future standards of high-speed mobility. The wide-body train is designed to operate at speeds of up to 350 km/h. Thanks to its wider carbody and optimized empty tube design, Velaro Novo offers at least 10% higher passenger capacity compared with previous generations and other high-speed trains in service, enhancing passenger experience while increasing revenue per trip for operators.

In addition to its supreme operational performance, Velaro Novo is highly regarded for its sustaina bility. Energy consumption is reduced by approximately 30% compared to its older generations, contributing to lower emissions and reduced operating costs. The train can handle steep gradients outperforming existing high-speed trains worldwide and well-suited to Vietnam’s complex terrain, including mountainous areas, dense urban environments, and coastal regions.

Velaro Novo is equipped with ETCS Level 2 signaling combined with automatic train operation (ATO) technology. This system enhances safety, optimizes energy consumption, and allows for increased service frequency, meeting the operational requirements of the Hanoi – Quang Ninh and Ben Thanh – Can Gio high-speed rail lines in the future.

Mr. Pham Thieu Hoa, Chief Executive Officer of VinSpeed, said: “The strategic cooperation with Siemens Mobility marks an important step in VinSpeed’s roadmap for developing modern transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam. The combination of VinSpeed’s project execution capabilities and deep understanding of the domestic market with Siemens Mobility’s global experience and advanced technology will create a strong foundation for delivering international-standard high-speed rail lines, contributing to socio-economic development and improving quality of life for the Vietnamese people.”

Mr. Michael Peter, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Mobility Global, commented: “We are proud to support VinSpeed in their plan to realize Vietnam’s first high-speed rail lines. Velaro Novo, our latest generation of high-speed trains, combines proven global reliability with cutting-edge innovation—delivering up to 30% lower energy consumption, reduced lifecycle costs, and exceptional passenger comfort. This turnkey project, covering the latest rail infrastructure technology and rolling stock, could transform rail travel for millions of people, significantly improving their travel experience and quality of life, while creating opportunities for the entire industry and driving economic development, tourism, and long-term industrial growth across the region. Together with the VinSpeed Group, we look forward to establishing Vietnam as a frontrunner in high-speed rail.“

As part of Vingroup’s Infrastructure pillar, VinSpeed was established with the mission to pioneer the development of high-speed rail and modern transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam, applying leading standards of technology, efficiency, and sustainability. VinSpeed aims to become a driving force in the transformation of transport infrastructure, shaping the future of Vietnam’s rail industry in line with international benchmarks./.

Hashtag: #VinSpeed

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.