Next steps in advanced tech research

Source: New Zealand Government

Five leading AI concepts have been shortlisted to establish a world-class national platform for artificial intelligence research, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti announced today.

“A new national AI research platform – backed by the Institute for Advanced Technology with up to $70 million over seven years – will accelerate AI innovation, strengthen global and domestic partnerships, and drive the growth of high-tech businesses that boost our economy,” Dr Reti says.

“By embracing AI as a catalyst for sustainable growth, national competitiveness, and long-term prosperity, New Zealand can lead, not follow, in the global digital economy.

“These concepts offer a strong mix of sector leadership and applications. They span universities, Public Research Organisations, and industry and cover areas including infrastructure, healthcare, robotics, primary industries, creative industries and aerospace among others.

“Their selection is an exciting first step to significantly lift our AI capabilities, fast-track commercialisation and create new opportunities for New Zealanders.”

The selected concepts are:

Aotearoa Agentic AI Platform , led by the University of Auckland, focused on next-generation AI assistants aligned with New Zealand values.

Aotearoa Creative AI Research Institute , led by Wētā FX, positioning New Zealand at the forefront of AI research for the creative sector.

Aotearoa Institute for Autonomous Intelligence , led by Earth Sciences New Zealand and Victoria University of Wellington, developing AI and autonomous systems for aerospace, marine and primary industries.

BioAI Platform , led by the Bioeconomy Science Institute, using AI to drive productivity and export growth across agriculture, aquaculture and forestry.

Physical AI for Real-World Systems, combining strengths from the University of Waikato and University of Canterbury to deliver AI that works in complex outdoor and industrial environments.

Each concept will receive $250,000 to develop a detailed proposal for further assessment. The final platform is expected to be confirmed in the first half of 2026, with funding from July 2026.

Dr Reti also announced the inaugural Institute for Advanced Technology Board, appointed to shape the future of advanced technology research.

Steve O’Connor will serve as Establishment Chair for six months to ensure strong governance and flexibility during the early establishment phase. He will be supported by board members Professor Cather Simpson, Professor Greg O’Grady, and Arama Kukutai, who have extensive expertise in governance, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

“The establishment of the Institute for Advanced Technology is an important step in our science reforms, which are about fixing the basics and building the science system New Zealand needs in the future.

“With the Board in place and momentum building across AI, quantum and materials technologies, we’re laying the foundations for long-term economic growth driven by innovation,” Dr Reti says.

