New year, new road surface for State Highway 1 Ngauranga Gorge and Interchange

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

The next stage of the State Highway summer maintenance programme will be underway at the Ngauranga Interchange and the Ngauranga Gorge next month.

Contractors will be completing resurfacing night works on one of the region’s most heavily used section of State Highway 1. They will mill and remove the older, worn road surface, then lay new asphalt to replace it.

Roxanne Hilliard, Wellington Alliance Manager, says highways need regular maintenance.

“This is particularly critical for motorways that carry the most traffic. The more vehicles there are, the greater the wear and tear on the road, and it is essential that this is repaired regularly.”

“Regular maintenance not only prevents costlier repairs down the track, but resurfacing roads improves grip and skid resistance, making them safer for drivers. With tens of thousands of vehicles using this part of State Highway 1 daily, maintenance and upkeep are an absolute necessity,” Ms Hilliard says.

Works programme

Resurfacing work for the Ngauranga Interchange and its on and offramps will begin Monday, 5 January and continue until the end of the month. Drivers can expect weekly night works on the route.

Ms Hilliard says the work will affect traffic and drivers must be prepared for travel delays and detours.

“The fact is, we cannot work on a motorway without affecting drivers. Our contractors do everything they can to minimise disruption, but some impact is unavoidable.”

The work has been scheduled to be done at night, when traffic volumes are lower, to reduce their impact. Access for affected residents, businesses, and emergency services will be available.

But Ms Hilliard says it is important that drivers check road conditions before they travel.

“These works are weather-dependent. Contractors cannot resurface roads when the weather is wet. Dry conditions are needed for resurfacing work to be effective.”

“Schedules may change. Check road conditions before you travel and be ready for detours and delays,” Ms Hilliard says.

SH1 maintenance sites, summer maintenance season 2025/26 [PDF, 1012 KB]

Initial works will start in the week beginning 5 January, with night works planned for the northbound onramp and southbound offramp at the SH1 Ngauranga Interchange.

Monday, 5 January, 9 pm – 4:30 am SH1 northbound onramp from Hutt Road CLOSED Traffic on Hutt Road needing to access SH1 Ngauranga Gorge must travel south on Hutt Road and enter SH1 via Aotea Quay



Ngauranga Interchange northbound map [PDF, 137 KB]

Tuesday, 6 January, 9 pm – 4:30 am SH1 Ngauranga Gorge southbound offramp to Hutt Road CLOSED. Traffic needing to access Hutt Road or SH2 will need to continue travelling south on SH1 and exit at the Aotea Quay offramp.



Ngauranga Interchange southbound map [PDF, 137 KB]

Details on further work planned for this part of State Highway 1 will be shared in January before works proceed.

