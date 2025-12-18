Draft guidance for self-assessable changes to agricultural chemical and veterinary medicine trade name product registrations

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

New Zealand Food Safety is inviting public comment on new self-assessable changes guidance documents and changes to the existing chemistry and manufacturing guidance. This consultation opened on 18 December 2025 and we are accepting submissions until 5pm on 15 February 2026.

New guidance documents

To better enable risk management for self-assessable changes to registered agricultural chemical and veterinary medicine trade name products, New Zealand Food Safety has developed 2 new guidance documents.

‘Self-assessable changes for agricultural chemicals’. ‘Self-assessable changes for veterinary medicines (chemical)’.

These documents now house guidance for existing self-assessable changes to clarify points where self-assessment was already enabled, and include new guidance for additional self-assessable changes that can be implemented without further scoping or policy setting.

These documents will be updated as new self-assessable changes, policies, and processes are developed.

Updated guidance documents

We’ve also made consequential changes to the main ACVM chemistry and manufacturing guidance documents:

‘Chemistry and manufacturing information for agricultural chemicals’

‘Chemistry and manufacture of veterinary medicines (chemical)’.

These documents have been amended to rehome existing guidance for self-assessable changes in the new guidance documents, and reference the new guidance.

We invite your feedback about any or all of the 4 documents.

Consultation documents

Self-assessable changes for agricultural chemicals [PDF, 318 KB]

Chemistry and manufacturing information for agricultural chemicals [PDF, 1.1 MB]

Self-assessable changes for veterinary medicines (chemical) [PDF, 386 KB]

Chemistry and manufacture of veterinary medicines (chemical) [PDF, 1.4 MB]

Background information

A self-assessable change is a change to the registration of a trade name product that does not require prior assessment or approval from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) before being applied to the product or its manufacture. These types of changes are considered eligible for self-assessment because they present limited risk that can be managed by the registrant company. In each case, the registrant will have considered the change with respect to its impact on the risks and benefits as previously assessed by MPI, and made the change in accordance with established criteria. The registrant will then inform MPI of the change with confirmation of the impact on the product’s associated risks once actioned.

Making your submission

Email your feedback on one or more of the guidance documents by 5pm on 15 February 2026 to ACVM.Consultation@mpi.govt.nz

While we prefer email, you can send your submission by post to:

ACVM

New Zealand Food Safety

Ministry for Primary Industries

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140

New Zealand.

What to include

Make sure you tell us in your submission: