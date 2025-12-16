NZ-AU: IperionX and Carver Pump to Accelerate Critical Component Production for U.S. Navy Ships

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce a project with Carver Pump Company (Carver Pump), a leading U.S. manufacturer of mission-critical pumps for the U.S. Navy, to accelerate the production of critical long lead time titanium components for naval shipbuilding.

Carver Pump has placed an initial purchase order with IperionX for prototype titanium components. Leveraging its low-cost titanium metal powder and integrated in-house manufacturing, IperionX will produce and test cost competitive casting replacements for pump systems deployed across U.S. Navy surface vessels.

The Carver Pump purchase order marks a key milestone in the IperionX and Carver Pump partnership, which has now advanced from the project planning phase into prototyping. This progression has been enabled by the steady-state production of titanium metal powder from IperionX’s recently commissioned Titanium Production Facility in Virginia.

Titanium components are essential for U.S. Navy pump systems due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance and ability to withstand extreme marine environments. However supply chain constraints for traditionally cast titanium parts have created bottlenecks in naval ship construction and maintenance. Lead times for critical pump components produced via conventional casting often exceed 12 months, contributing to potential machine and ship downtime.

The IperionX / Carver Pump project is designed to deliver step-change improvements in lead times. Under the project each titanium component is expected to be produced in less than one week using IperionX’s high-quality, low-cost domestically produced titanium metal powder and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Successful completion of the prototyping and testing phase has the potential to lead to significantly larger scale production agreements with Carver Pump and the U.S. Navy for additional components using IperionX’s low-cost titanium powder and proprietary sintering technologies.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX CEO said:

“Partnering with Carver Pump underscores how IperionX’s advanced titanium technologies can help resolve the most pressing supply chain challenges facing the U.S. defense industrial base, including for titanium casting and forging replacements. Transitioning from lead times measured in years to timelines measured in days allows us to better support on-time naval shipbuilding and sustainment, directly enhancing fleet readiness. We look forward to validating this capability in the prototyping phase and to advance towards scalable, enduring production programs with Carver Pump and the U.S. Navy.”

About IperionX

IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.

Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.

IperionX’s titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, automotive and additive manufacturing.

About Carver Pump Company

Carver Pump built their first pumps in 1938, and the Carver Pump name has become synonymous with value. Carver is recognized as one of the world’s leading centrifugal pump companies, building pumps to the most demanding engineering specifications and military standards in the world. Carver Pump is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, where our pumps are engineered and manufactured. A third-generation family ownership and commitment to American manufacturing give our customers, partners and employees confidence.

