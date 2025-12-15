WorkSafe takes enforcement action against daycare at centre of chemical burns incident

Source: Radio New Zealand

Nathan McKinnon / RNZ

WorkSafe has taken enforcement action against a Christchurch childcare centre where at least five children suffered chemical burns earlier this month.

Five children and two adults were taken to hospital after a steriliser chemical was mistaken for detergent and used on a children’s slip and slide at Kindercare in Woolston.

WorkSafe southern regional manager Adrian van Dyk said it had issued an improvement notice to the centre.

“We found the centre was not sufficiently managing risks to health and safety associated with hazardous substances, in particular the use and storage of detergent sanitizer,” van Dyk said.

“We are recommending the centre review the risks and hazards for the use of harmful sanitizers in the workplace and implement a process that meets the requirements of the Health and Safety at Work (General Risk and Workplace Management) Regulations 2016.”

Kindercare has until 18 December to comply with the notice.

WorkSafe said its investigation was ongoing.

A Kindercare spokesperson said it had received the notice from WorkSafe and was working through the recommended review.

It will not make further public comment until its investigation is complete.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand