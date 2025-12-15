WorkSafe launches national manufacturing sector assessment focus

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

In the New Year, WorkSafe New Zealand is kicking off a nationwide initiative to strengthen health and safety practices in the manufacturing sector.

From January to March 2026, our Inspectorate will conduct proactive assessments across the country with a focus on the wood product manufacturing subsector.

These visits aim to help businesses understand their health and safety responsibilities and manage critical risks such as machinery safety, worker exposure to toxic dusts, fumes and chemicals, and hazardous substances.

The focus of the assessment visits is on engagement and education, providing advice and guidance to businesses to support healthier and safer work practices. Businesses will be contacted in advance to arrange a suitable time for an in-person visit, which typically takes about an hour.

“Making work safer starts with getting the basics right,” says Savio Valladares, WorkSafe Area Manager. “This includes proper guarding and maintenance of machinery, controlling dusts and fumes, and good worker training and supervision.”

Last year, 73% of businesses visited by WorkSafe identified health and safety improvements due to their interactions with us.

This initiative is part of WorkSafe’s ongoing strategic priority to reduce harm in the high-risk sectors of manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and forestry. Injury rates in manufacturing have remained stubbornly high over the past decade, and machinery-related accidents continue to be a leading cause of harm.

