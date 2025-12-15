SEED Medical Launches “Christmas Gift of Health: Year-End Body Check Festival”

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 December 2025 – As the Christmas season and the New Year approach, citizens should not overlook their personal health amidst the festive celebrations. Located in Ocean Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui, SEED Medical—dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality medical services—has recently launched the “Christmas Gift of Health: Year-End Body Check Festival.” Effective immediately, a range of signature health check packages covering comprehensive physical examinations, women-specific screenings, and cancer risk assessments are available at approximately 40% off (60% of the original price). This initiative aims to encourage the public to conduct a thorough “Annual Health Summary” before the year ends, allowing for the early detection of potential risks and laying a robust foundation to meet the challenges of 2026.

Year-End Health Check: Rewarding Yourself with a “Health Checklist”

Over the past year, the fast-paced lifestyle and heavy work pressure in Hong Kong have often led people to overlook subtle health warning signs. Therefore, the end of the year is not only a time to summarize work achievements but also a golden window to examine one’s physical condition. SEED Medical advocates the philosophy that “prevention is better than cure.” Through this promotion, the center hopes to remind citizens to regard “health” as the best Christmas gift for themselves and their families. By utilizing comprehensive data analysis to adjust lifestyle habits, individuals can lower the risks of chronic and critical illnesses.

Three Festive Limited-Time Offers Covering Diverse Needs

In response to festive demand and addressing health concerns across different age groups and genders, SEED Medical has selected three popular packages for promotional offers, allowing citizens to enjoy professional-grade medical services at more accessible prices:

The Universal Upgrade Choice: Advanced 80-Item Health Check Package Targeting the basic health needs of the general public, this package covers 80 key indicators including blood lipids, blood glucose, and liver and kidney functions. As a premier choice ranging from entry-level to advanced screening, it effectively screens for common urban diseases.

Christmas Special: HK$1,800 (Original Price: HK$2,500)

Essential for Working Women: Comprehensive Well Woman Health Check Designed specifically for busy urban women, this check-up goes beyond general physical examinations to provide in-depth screening for common gynecological risks. It serves as a reminder for women to watch out for body warning signals while balancing family care and work.

Christmas Special: HK$2,500 (Original Price: HK$3,080)

Critical Protection: Male/Female Cancer Risk Screening With the trend of cancer affecting younger demographics garnering attention, this screening covers at least 8 cancer risk indicators, offering deeper peace of mind for those concerned about critical illness risks.

Christmas Special: HK$1,680 (Original Price: HK$2,980)

Additionally, with the purchase of any of the above health check plans, clients can add on the G-NiiB M3CRC Colorectal Cancer Risk Assessment for a half-price offer of HK$1,400 (Original Price: HK$2,800). This non-invasive test requires only a stool sample to detect bacterial genes, offering high sensitivity in assessing the risks of colorectal cancer, adenomas, and polyp recurrence.

Diversified Medical Services with a Premium Harbour View Experience

Beyond festive limited packages, SEED Medical provides specialist testing services with great depth and breadth to fully satisfy needs at different life stages. These include the “Smart” Elderly Health Check, Cardiac and Comprehensive Health Check, Comprehensive Liver Health Check, and Allergen Panel Tests for those with sensitive constitutions. In the fields of pre-pregnancy and prenatal care, the center offers high-specification services such as comprehensive Female Hormone Screening, T21 Prenatal Screening, NIFTY Non-invasive Fetal Chromosomal Testing, and FDA-approved Pre-implantation Genetic Testing.

SEED Medical Center is situated at Ocean Centre, Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, enjoying a prime location with convenient transport links. The center’s design breaks away from the cold feel of traditional clinics, featuring a spacious and comfortable waiting area that commands a mesmerizing 180-degree view of Victoria Harbour. This allows clients to relax and enjoy a club-like experience while undergoing checks, alleviating the tension often associated with medical procedures.

Christmas Gift of Health: Year-End Body Check Festival

Date: From now until December 24, 2025

Address: Room 1505A, 15/F, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, 5 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Booking & Enquiries: 3488-3836 (Call/WhatsApp)

Website: www.seedmedicalhk.com

https://www.seedmedicalhk.com/

https://www.facebook.com/people/%E8%8B%97%E8%8B%97%E9%86%AB%E7%99%82-SEED-Medical/100095105714800/

https://www.instagram.com/seedmedicalhk/

Hashtag: #SeedMedical #Medical #Health #PreventiveHealthcare #HealthGift #WellnessCheck

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.