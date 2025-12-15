Firefighters attending Rangipo Power Station after reports of fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Multiple Fire and Emergency crews have been sent to Rangipo Power Station, after reports of a fire.

A spokesperson said crews were called to the incident in the Kaimanawa Forest Park shortly before 9pm.

They said the report suggests it is the power station’s generator room that is on fire.

Crews from Tūrangi, Southern Lakes, Waiouru and National Park are in attendance, and Fire and Emergency is still investigating the extent of the blaze.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand