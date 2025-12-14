Five injured after two-vehicle crash in rural Waikato

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP / Andri Tambunan

Five people have been injured – with one in a critical condition – following a two-vehicle crash in rural Waikato on Sunday evening.

St John ambulance was called to the crash in Parawera, at the intersection of Monckton Road and Arapuni Road, about 9.42pm.

It said one person was airlifted to Waikato hospital in a critical condition, and two others were also taken to Waikato hospital with serious injuries.

Two patients with moderate injuries were assessed at the scene.

