Annual meteor shower to be visible in NZ skies

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP / Yasser Al-Zayyat

The best meteor shower of the year will be visible across New Zealand skies from Sunday night.

The annual meteor shower the Geminids, named after the constellation Gemini, comes from dust and debris left behind by the 3200 Phaethon asteroid.

Te Whatu Stardome astronomer Josh Aoraki said it occurred roughly the same time each year, in mid December.

“It is basically Earth passing through a trail of debris which has been left behind by an asteroid and those little bits of rock and dust and ice fall into the atmosphere, that gives us the meteors or shooting stars, as they’re commonly known.”

While other meteor showers occurred, Aoraki said the Geminids were quite visible and consistent.

Those wanting to spot them should aim to have a clear and unobstructed view of the sky looking northeast, with the best chance Monday morning between 2am and sunrise.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand