The Government of Angola Launches an International Public Tender for the Management of the Namibe Corridor

LUANDA, ANGOLA – EQS Newswire – 12 December 2025 – The Ministry of Transport of The Republic of Angola (www.MinTrans.gov.ao) has today launched, 5th December, the Public Tender for the Concession of the Right to Operate, Manage and Maintain the Namibe Corridor. Interested entities may submit their proposals until 4 May 2026.

The concession, with an initial duration of 30 years, extendable up to 50 years, covers the operation, management, maintenance and preservation of the Moçâmedes–Menongue Railway Line, including rolling stock, associated infrastructure, workshops and the training centre. It further encompasses the possibility of designing and constructing new sections, extensions and branch lines, as well as railway connections to the Republic of Namibia and, at a later stage, to the Republic of Zambia.

The Secretary of State for Land Transport, Jorge Bengue, noted at the launch event that the process constitutes a strategic opportunity for international operators with a proven track record in the railway sector. “The Namibe Corridor has the potential to strengthen Angola’s role as a regional logistics platform, enhance supply chains, foster new investments, and increase the competitiveness of exports. We anticipate a dynamic tender process with strong participation from established industry operators,” he stated.

Jorge Bengue further emphasised that Angola has carried out structural reforms in recent years that have strengthened legal certainty and created a more competitive business environment. The success of the concession of the Lobito Corridor has demonstrated the country’s capacity to implement partnership models that stimulate private investment and accelerate the modernization of transport infrastructure.

Individual companies or consortiums of competitors with proven experience in the management of railway infrastructure and freight operations are eligible to apply. The detailed technical and financial requirements are set out in the tender documents, which are available for a fee of USD 20,000, or the equivalent in kwanzas at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Angola at the time of the transaction.

The Namibe Corridor encompasses the Moçâmedes Railway, with a total length of 855 km, and the Port of Namibe, forming a strategic logistics axis for the export of minerals, ornamental stones, agricultural products, and other goods. The infrastructure allows for a theoretical capacity of up to 5 million tonnes per year, serving as a connection point for landlocked countries in the region, in coordination with the Lobito and Walvis Bay corridors.

This corridor also contributes to tourism development and regional integration, strengthening Angola’s position in Atlantic–Indian trade routes and consolidating the country as a significant commercial hub within the African context.

