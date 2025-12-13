On the road: Auckland FC building form as they take A-League lead

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland FC have regained the lead at the top of the A-League men’s table with their Friday night victory, but that could quickly change, as their closest rivals, Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar, both have matches on Saturday night.

Four of Auckland’s next five games will also be in Australia, starting with Western Sydney Wanderers in Campbelltown next Friday.

“We are improving, we are getting better,” said Corica, who guided his side to their fifth win from eight games this season.

“I would like to keep a few more clean sheets than what we are doing and I think last year we did that, especially early on when we went six unbeaten.

“We’ve just got to keep building, we have got a lot of games on the road at the moment – the Wanderers next week and Sydney FC the week after – and then in January, we have a tough run of games away from home. It’s just important we try to pick up three points away from home and keep building.”

Jesse Randall scored for the Aucklanders after 20 minutes, but 13 minutes later, they were stunned by an own goal from Callan Elliot, who tried to clear the ball with a diving header, only to see in rocket into the back of his own net.

Level 1-1l at halftime, Sam Cosgrove sealed the result in the 59th minute, with a diving header.

Corica said his side played well in the first half, looking dangerous and scoring a great goal from a decent build-up.

He was disappointed by the own goal, but forgiving of Elliot.

“Unfortunately, he scored the own goal, but I thought he had a really good performance,” the coach said.

Elliot has been playing well at right back, deputising for Auckland captain Hiroki Sakai, who has been out with a hamstring injury since round three.

“He’s a very good player and he is trying to get in the All Whites side as well,” Corica said of Elliot. “He is still learning.”

Sakai played the last 15 minutes of the match against Central Coast and at one stage caused alarm by going down with a leg injury, before resuming his station.

The coach even hinted Sakai might have to wait to get his starting place back.

“Callan is obviously doing a great job and, if he keeps doing that, maybe our captain will have to stay on the bench for a bit,” Corica said with a laugh.

He said the travel wasn’t easy, but the preparation was aimed at giving them every chance to win.

“We travel two days before the game to make sure we give them the best preparation. This year, for the Sydney FC game, we have to travel on Christmas Day.

“That’s their job, they are professional footballers, and if you go to England, there are games all the time around Christmas time. It is just the way we do it to prepare them properly and make sure they perform like that on away games, as they do for home games.”

Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz