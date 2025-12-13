Homicide investigation launched after two found dead in central North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand
A homicide investigation is under way after two people were found dead at a rural property in the central North Island.
The pair’s bodies were found at a property in Ruatiti on Saturday afternoon.
Ruatiti is in the Ruapehu district near the Whanganui National Park.
Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett said a scene examination begins on Sunday and is expected to take several days.
Post-mortem and formal identification procedures will also be carried out over this period.
Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand