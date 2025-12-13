Homicide investigation launched after two found dead in central North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

A homicide investigation is under way after two people were found dead at a rural property in the central North Island.

The pair’s bodies were found at a property in Ruatiti on Saturday afternoon.

Ruatiti is in the Ruapehu district near the Whanganui National Park.

Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett said a scene examination begins on Sunday and is expected to take several days.

Post-mortem and formal identification procedures will also be carried out over this period.

