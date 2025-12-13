Firefighters battling housefire in Auckland’s Beach Haven

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Several fire crews are battling a house fire on Auckland’s North Shore.

At least five crews were called to the suburb of Beach Haven shortly after 6pm Saturday.

Fire and Emergency said the property was well involved and firefighters were trying to account for occupants.

