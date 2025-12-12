Person dies after serious crash in Palmerston North

Source: Radio New Zealand
A person has died after a serious crash in Palmerston North on Friday.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Fitzherbert East Road, State Highway 56 around 12.30pm.
The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.
The road had since reopened.
