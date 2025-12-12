Person dies after serious crash in Palmerston North

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A person has died after a serious crash in Palmerston North on Friday.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Fitzherbert East Road, State Highway 56 around 12.30pm.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

The road had since reopened.

