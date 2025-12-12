Netflix is buying Warner Brothers: Is it the end of the cinema?

By
MIL OSI
-
0
2

Source: Radio New Zealand

Netflix has announced its planned acquisition of the American media company Warner Bros with a deal valued at US$82.7 billion (NZ$142.43 billion).

The acquisition has provoked criticism from film fans, creatives and the US government, including concerns for the future of filmgoing.

News of the acquisition was also followed by a hostile bid – a bid that goes directly to shareholders, not the board – from the multinational media conglomerate Paramount Skydance.

Warner Bros has had a very successful run of auteur-led films recently, such as Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Warner Bros. Pictures

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articlePair arrested following kidnapping and robbery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR