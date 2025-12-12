From Newsroom to Tech Leader: TVBS Receives OpenAI Milestone Validation for 10 Billion Tokens

Source: Media Outreach

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2025 – TVBS received official acknowledgment from OpenAI on Nov. 5th for surpassing 10 billion tokens in internal AI usage. The milestone marks TVBS as one of Asia’s first media organizations to reach enterprise-level AI adoption comparable to global technology leaders. TVBS, Taiwan’s leading technology-driven media brand, achieved this through aggressive AI integration across newsroom and corporate workflows.

TVBS transitioned from basic AI content generation to a fully AI-empowered production ecosystem. The achievement demonstrates the company’s leadership in integrating AI into newsroom and corporate workflows. TVBS President Sheena Liu called the OpenAI acknowledgment “a powerful affirmation” of the company’s commitment to AI innovation. Liu said TVBS will continue advancing AI-driven capabilities to build a more agile and intelligent media ecosystem.

TVBS expanded AI applications across departments in recent years. AI integration now supports television programming, news production, and digital content workflows. These include AI-powered voice translation, speech-to-text transcription, automated subtitles, social video editing, news summarization, and collaborative scriptwriting. The company built an AI-enabled production system through API integration with OpenAI’s large language models.

Joe Wu, Deputy Director of TVBS’s AI Future Technology Department, said the company began experimenting with OpenAI technologies at ChatGPT-3.5’s launch. Wu said early adoption enabled TVBS to make AI “a true co-pilot for every employee.” AI now serves as a core engine in editorial and production workflows. A token represents the basic unit of language processed by AI models.

Higher token usage indicates deeper enterprise-level AI adoption. OpenAI revealed at DevDay 2025 that global companies consuming billions of tokens span multiple industries including Salesforce, Shopify, Canva, Duolingo, and Harvey. TVBS becomes one of Asia’s first media organizations to enter this league. The milestone demonstrates AI adoption depth comparable to leading global technology companies.

TVBS continues to lead Taiwan’s media industry through innovation. The company expands media possibilities through fusion of content production and advanced technologies. TVBS adheres to core values of “3T” — Truth, Trust, and Technology. The company accelerates AI adoption while delivering fact-based, high-quality content for audiences in Taiwan and worldwide. TVBS aims to build a smarter media ecosystem for the global Chinese-speaking community.

