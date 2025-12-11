Weather: Large hail, torrential rain forecast as thunderstorm warning issued for South Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Thunderstorms are forecast to bring torrential rain and large hail to the South Island.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Otago on Thursday afternoon.

The forecasting agency said the thunderstorms are moving quickly towards the east, and could be accompanied by torrential rain and large hail.

It warned torrential rain could cause surface or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

“Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous,” it said.

Pictures from Dunedin Airport showed the tarmac was blanketed in hail.

A storm watch is also in place for the Canterbury Plains, Canterbury High Country, North Otago, and Clutha until 10pm on Thursday. As well as up north for, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

It comes after much of the country experienced sweltering heat over the weekend, with temperatures in the high 20s or even early 30s.

MetService said on Thursday there was a reprieve from the heat on the way, with temperatures across the country heading back down towards normal.

