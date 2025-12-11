Storm-damaged trees still causing havoc in Southland

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

11 December 2025

WorkSafe New Zealand is appealing to Southland farmers to put safety first, following a spike in tip offs about risky handling of wind-damaged trees.

There are also reports of tractors being used to rip out storm-damaged trees and risky methods to free stuck chainsaw bars.

In one case, a man fell four metres while using a chainsaw to delimb a partly fallen tree on a farm. He required four hours of surgery after suffering a punctured lung, internal bleeding, and a smashed rib cage. Another worker had a chainsaw smash bone in his foot and cut 90% of the way through a tendon.

A shortage of experienced contractors has created a perfect storm of risk. Inexperienced workers are taking on hazardous jobs while fatigue climbs and the clean-up drags on.

Six weeks after severe storms flattened shelterbelts across Southland, safety concerns are mounting as farmers tackle dangerous cleanup work without proper skills or equipment.

“We’re seeing good intentions without matching skills, and it’s driving dangerous behaviour,” says WorkSafe inspector Emma Boyd, who has been responding to immediate danger on farm visits across Southland. Prohibition notices are being issued when unsafe chainsaw or machinery use is identified, unless an immediate fix can be made.

“Storm-damaged trees are loaded with hidden forces that can kill or maim in seconds. These aren’t the usual jobs farmers are used to. We know fallen trees are a disruption, but getting injured in the clean-up is far more of a disruption.”

WorkSafe’s advice is clear: don’t DIY with hazardous trees. Use temporary fencing to cordon off dangerous areas and wait until an expert can come to you.

“This isn’t routine firewood splitting. Calling in a professional is smart farming, not a sign of weakness,” says Inspector Boyd.

WorkSafe is particularly concerned about improvised approaches, with unsuitable machinery being pressed into service and workers lacking the specialised gear and training required for storm work.

“Don’t let your enthusiasm to get your farm fully operational again cloud your judgment on what’s safe and what’s not,” Inspector Boyd warns.

“Your chainsaw and tractor aren’t enough for this. Storm-damaged trees behave nothing like standing timber. They’re under enormous tension and can move without warning.”

“We’re seeing dangerous cutting techniques, bars stuck in wood, and trees that have split. Even experienced farmers are being caught out because this clean-up isn’t a straightforward job.”

Farmers looking for help should take time to check that anyone offering tree clean-up services has the right skills and experience for the job. Contractors returning after time away may need to refresh their training, so it’s best to confirm they’re up to date. Choose contractors with proper chainsaw safety training and wood processing expertise, who know how to deal with trees under tension.

Agriculture is a priority sector for WorkSafe. It was New Zealand’s deadliest industry in 2024, with 14 workers killed. WorkSafe’s role is to influence businesses and workers to meet their responsibilities and keep people healthy and safe. When they do not, we will take action.