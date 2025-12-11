Don’t give thieves an easy win – Lock it, secure it, prevent it

Source: New Zealand Police

Waitematā Police are urging people to take simple steps to deter opportunistic thieves over the summer months.

Inspector Kelly Farrant, Acting Waitematā District Prevention Manager, says offenders often look for easy opportunities.

“Most burglaries aren’t late-night break-ins for TVs – they’re thefts from driveways, front yards, unlocked garages, and carports.

“Burglaries can happen at any time of day, even in broad daylight when you’re at home.

“Many involve forced entry through windows and doors where offenders take advantage of insecure premises,” she says.

“Good weather often means open doors and windows, which makes homes more vulnerable.”

Inspector Farrant adds: “Keep Christmas shopping and presents out of sight of windows and don’t leave gifts visible in vehicles. If you’re expecting parcels and can’t be home, arrange delivery to a friend, family member, or a secure location.

“And if you’re heading away, ask someone to clear your letterbox regularly – an overflowing mailbox is a clear sign no one’s home.

She says construction sites and new housing developments have become a particular target around Westgate.

“Tools and building materials left unsecured are an obvious target, and with the Christmas break approaching, we encourage tradies and site owners to take extra precautions.

“Securing tools and new materials, installing temporary fencing where possible, and considering security cameras or lighting can help deter offenders.

“Site owners should also ensure external fixtures such as hot water systems and other valuable items are secured.”

Police suggest a few simple steps to reduce burglary risk:

For homes:

• Lock doors and windows when you’re not in the room or heading to bed.

• Use window stays for ventilation while keeping windows secure.

• Close curtains at night.

• Get to know your neighbours and let them know if you’re going away.

For vehicles:

• Always lock your vehicle and take keys with you, even if you’re only away for a short time.

• Remove valuables from sight, including wallets, phones, and tools.

• Park in well-lit areas or secure garages where possible.

• Consider using steering wheel locks or other visible deterrents.

• Never leave spare keys hidden in or around the vehicle.

• Tradies: Remove tools from vehicles overnight and secure them inside.

• Avoid leaving car keys in obvious locations near entry points to your home.

For worksites:

• Secure tools and building materials.

• Install temporary fencing where possible.

• Consider security cameras or lighting to deter offenders.

• Lock external fixtures such as hot water systems and other valuable items.

If you see suspicious activity, people, or vehicles in your neighbourhood, contact Police immediately:

• Call 111 if it’s happening now.

• Report online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 if it’s after the fact.

Police Media Centre



