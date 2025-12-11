Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa Semi-Finalists Announced for Seven Categories

Source: New Zealander of the Year Awards

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is proud to announce the Semi-Finalists in seven categories for the 2026 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa. Selected from thousands of nominations, these outstanding New Zealanders have been recognised by our independent judging panels for their leadership, impact, and service to Aotearoa.

As a collective, these Semi-Finalists embody service, innovation, and kaitiakitanga – protecting people and the planet, advancing equity and justice, strengthening communities, and driving bold solutions across science, technology, environment, health, culture, and social change. Together, they show how Aotearoa New Zealand’s greatest impact comes from compassion in action and leadership grounded in purpose.

Steve Jurkovich, Chief Executive of Kiwibank says, “This year’s Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa Semi-Finalists reflect the very best of Aotearoa – New Zealanders who don’t just identify challenges, but step forward to lead change. Their impact is felt in homes, workplaces, communities, and on the world stage. At Kiwibank, we champion the Kiwi who are making Kiwi better off, and it’s a privilege to recognise leaders whose mahi is building a stronger, more connected Aotearoa.”

This year, the Awards Office is pleased to welcome Go Media as the naming rights sponsor of the Young New Zealander of the Year Award Te Mātātahi o Te Tau. Through this partnership, we shine a spotlight on Aotearoa New Zealand’s youth and the remarkable achievements shaping our future.

Go Media is a proudly New Zealand-owned business focused on giving back to communities across the country. “This category celebrates those young New Zealanders becoming leaders and making an impact on our communities, our country, and the world. Go Media is proud to support the Young New Zealander of the Year Award with its focus on nurturing and growing the next generation of Kiwi talent,” says Managing Director Mike Gray. “Centring the achievements of these wonderful young New Zealanders reminds us of the incredible opportunities ahead of our country and the people coming through who ensure our best days are ahead of us. We look forward to championing all award finalists across our network of outdoor digital screens around Aotearoa.”

Go Media joins the existing sponsor whānau, including Kiwibank, Mitre 10, Ryman Healthcare, 2degrees, Tower, and Fisher Funds.

2026 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa Semi-Finalists:

Alan and Hazel Kerr (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Dr Alan and Hazel Kerr turned retirement into a lifetime of service, saving the lives of nearly 800 children through two decades of volunteer medical missions to Palestine.

Annah Stretton (Waikato) – Annah Stretton, through her transformative work with RAW, has revolutionised the narrative around incarcerated wāhine in Aotearoa, creating life-altering opportunities and challenging societal perceptions.

Dame Julie Chapman (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Dame Julie Chapman transforms compassion into action, building life-saving pathways for vulnerable children and pets across Aotearoa New Zealand through her leadership of KidsCan and Pet Refuge.

Grant Dalton (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Grant Dalton has profoundly strengthened Aotearoa New Zealand’s global reputation in sailing and innovation, leading campaigns that have delivered economic returns, national visibility, and pathways for emerging sailors.

Rob McCallum (International Te ao) – Rob McCallum is expanding our understanding of the deep ocean – leading record-setting expeditions, advancing global science, and championing collaborative, inclusive research that strengthens both marine knowledge and conservation across the world.

Rod Drury (Otago Ōtākou) – Rod Drury (Ngāi Tahu), pioneering entrepreneur and founder of Xero, continues to shape Aotearoa New Zealand’s technology landscape through innovation, investment, and mentorship.

Sir Peter Gluckman (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Sir Peter Gluckman has dedicated his career to strengthening Aotearoa New Zealand’s science and policy landscape, championing international cooperation to tackle both national priorities and global challenges.

Sir Richard Faull (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Sir Richard Faull (Te Āti Awa) is a visionary neuroscientist whose discoveries and leadership have transformed global understanding of the human brain.

Sir Roger Hall (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Through his prolific career in theatre, Sir Roger Hall has shaped New Zealand’s cultural landscape with humour, honesty, and heart.

Sonja Cooper (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Sonja Cooper’s relentless pursuit of justice for survivors of state abuse has forced a national reckoning, reshaping New Zealand’s understanding of its history and driving a more compassionate, accountable future.

Earlier this year, New Zealanders were invited to nominate those whose mahi is shaping a stronger, fairer, and more connected Aotearoa. Thousands of nominations were carefully reviewed by an independent and diverse judging panel, with 10 Semi-Finalists selected in each category.

Semi-Finalists now proceed to the next stage of judging, where they will be assessed on leadership, purpose, commitment, innovation, proven impact, and long-term contribution. Finalists will be announced on Thursday 26 February 2026, with winners celebrated at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala on Thursday 19 March 2026 in Tāmaki Makaurau.

2026 Category Award Semi-Finalists:

Go Media Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o Te Tau

Emily McIsaac (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – As Co-Founder of Daisy Lab, Emily McIsaac is transforming dairy production through precision fermentation – advancing ethical, low-impact alternatives that cut emissions and redefine sustainable food technology in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Harlem-Cruz Ihaia (Hawke’s Bay) – Harlem-Cruz Ihaia is a trailblazing wāhine Māori leader. Through Pūrotu Limited and Making Moves, she is transforming futures for whānau across Aotearoa.is a trailblazing wāhine Māori leader. Through Pūrotu Limited and Making Moves, she is transforming futures for whānau across Aotearoa.

Jorja Miller (Canterbury Waitaha) – Jorja Miller is inspiring a new generation of athletes through her excellence, leadership, and commitment to growing women’s rugby across Aotearoa New Zealand and on the world stage.

Keegan Jones (Northland Te Tai Tokerau) – Keegan Jones is a young lawyer whose free, Māori-centric legal clinics are breaking down barriers to justice and transforming lives across Aotearoa.

Léon Bristow (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – As Founder of BEINGS and an internationally awarded creative leader, Léon Bristow is driving inclusion and equity through storytelling, design, and representation in Aotearoa New Zealand’s creative industries.

Lola Fisher (Manawatū-Whanganui) – As Co-Founder and Co-Director of Gen-Z Aotearoa, Lola Fisher empowers young New Zealanders to lead social change – building networks, mentorship, and sustainable infrastructure for the country’s youth sector.

Lucy Blakiston (Marlborough Te Tauihu-o-te-waka) – As Founder and CEO of hit You Should Care About, Lucy Blakiston empowers millions of young people to engage critically with global issues and shape a more informed, compassionate world.

Luke Campbell (Canterbury Waitaha) – As Co-Founder and CEO of VXT, Luke Campbell leads with empathy and purpose – building innovative technology and a people-first culture that’s reshaping Aotearoa New Zealand’s startup landscape.

Nate Wilbourne (Nelson Whakatū) – As founder and Co-Executive Director of Gen-Z Aotearoa and a 2025 Youth MP, Nate Wilbourne is amplifying youth voices, advancing fair climate policy, and championing hands-on action for sustainability.

Telesia Tanoa’i (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – As a filmmaker and youth leader, Telesia Tanoa’i is revitalising Pacific languages and empowering young people through storytelling, mentorship, and creative leadership across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o Te Tau

Dame Claudia Orange (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Through decades of leadership, Dame Claudia Orange has transformed New Zealanders’ understanding of te Tiriti o Waitangi, ensuring that truth, respect, and historical knowledge continue to guide our national identity and relationships today.

Dame Lynley Dodd (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Dame Lynley Dodd, through her extraordinary storytelling and commitment to nurturing literary talent, has indelibly shaped New Zealand’s cultural identity and fostered a love of literature in generations of children.

Jeet Suchdev (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Jeet Suchdev, through his steadfast commitment to Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust, is a changemaker who champions unity in diversity, breaking barriers for new migrants and fostering a more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

Rod Milner (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Rod Milner’s unwavering commitment to innovation and community service has transformed New Zealand’s mobility landscape, enabling thousands to experience safer, more independent lives.

Sir Graham Henry (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Through his steadfast leadership and compassion, Sir Graham Henry has reshaped the narrative around athlete support, fostering a culture of respect and integrity, and making rugby more inclusive and accessible in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Stewart Bull (Southland Murihiku) – Stewart Bull’s (Ngāi Tahu, Kati Mamoe, Waitaha) unwavering commitment to kaitiakitanga and conservation is shaping a sustainable future for Aotearoa, safeguarding its natural heritage for generations to come.

2degrees New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o Te Tau

Annamalai (Andy) Alagappan (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Annamalai (Andy) Alagappan is transforming construction efficiency and sustainability through iBOQ, a platform that links design and costing to reduce waste, improve collaboration, and streamline decision-making.

Bernadette Casey (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Bernadette Casey is transforming textile waste into high-performing, sustainable solutions for Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond.

Craig Piggott (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Craig Piggott’s vision is positioning Aotearoa New Zealand at the forefront of global agritech innovation, advancing solutions that benefit farmers, animals, and the environment.

Greg Cross (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Greg Cross is reshaping conversations on AI, leading change in ethical AI development and human-computer interaction, and firmly placing Aotearoa on the global stage of innovative technology.

James Hayes (Canterbury Waitaha) – James Hayes is revolutionising medical imaging and education, combining innovation and compassion to save lives worldwide.

Jonathan Ring and Leatham Landon-Lane (Canterbury Waitaha) – Jonathan Ring and Leatham Landon-Lane are turning industrial waste into a cleaner, circular future through world-first zinc recycling technology.

Luke Campbell and Lucy Turner (Canterbury Waitaha) – Luke Campbell and Lucy Turner are reshaping the legal sector with VXT, demonstrating the transformative potential of AI in professional services across Aotearoa and beyond.

Luke Kemeys (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Through Keep The Change, Luke Kemeys is empowering New Zealanders to take control of their money with practical, accessible financial education.

Penelope Barton (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Penelope Barton is redefining global education through New Zealand’s first registered online high school, harnessing innovative technology to break barriers and open doors to high-quality, accessible education.

Peter-Lucas Jones (Northland Te Tai Tokerau) – Peter-Lucas Jones is reshaping the future of te reo Māori in the digital age, setting a global precedent that Indigenous knowledge and values can guide technological evolution.

New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

Dr Richard Hursthouse (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – As Chair of Centennial Park Bush Society in Campbells Bay, Dr Richard Hursthouse has led two decades of native restoration, planting 24,000 trees and transforming Centennial Park into a thriving urban sanctuary.

James Willcocks (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – James Willcocks is transforming urban conservation, leading Predator Free Wellington to achieve the first functionally predator-free city peninsula and mobilising thousands toward a bold vision for a thriving, predator-free capital.

Jemima Jones (Nelson Whakatū) – Through Grassroots Recycling, Jemima Jones has mobilised volunteers, cafés and families to repurpose hard-to-recycle materials, turning everyday waste into shared environmental action across Whakatū Nelson.

Maria Kuster and Seán Ellis (Southland Murihiku) – As founders of Pure Salt, Maria Kuster and Seán Ellis lead Fiordland’s largest restoration effort – eradicating pests, restoring habitats, and inspiring collective action for a thriving Tamatea Dusky Sound.

Mike Casey (Otago Ōtākou) – Mike Casey (Ngati Kahangungu ki Wairarapa) is a driving force in Aotearoa New Zealand’s transformation towards sustainable energy, reshaping conversations on climate justice and electrification, and proving that green innovation is not only possible but profitable.

Peri Drysdale (Canterbury Waitaha) – As Founder and CEO of Untouched World, Peri Drysdale leads global change in sustainable fashion – restoring ecosystems, transforming supply chains, and empowering young leaders in environmental action.

Rachel Brown (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Rachel Brown’s leadership has empowered thousands of New Zealand businesses to take practical climate action – cutting emissions, reducing waste, and embedding sustainability as a cornerstone of business success and resilience.

Russel and Teresa Trow (Southland Murihiku) – For more than 40 years, Russel and Teresa Trow (Waitaha, Kati Mamoe, Kai Tahu) have led pioneering, community-driven conservation on Kundy Island, restoring taonga species and inspiring conservation efforts across Aotearoa.

Simon Millar (Otago Ōtākou) – Simon Millar is advancing large-scale native reforestation through collaborative leadership, bringing iwi, science, business, and community together to restore ecosystems and build climate resilience for future generations.

Valerie Marie Ngaoa Teraitua (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Through determined, community-driven leadership, Valerie Marie Ngaoa Teraitua has turned Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae into a national model of practical sustainability.

Tower New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod (Hawke’s Bay Te Matau-a-Māui) – From founding the world’s first Māori language festival to leading iwi-wide reo strategies, Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod is shaping the cultural future of Aotearoa with his work in work in reo revitalisation and marae restoration.

Fauzia Bashir (Otago Ōtākou) – From refugee to respected advocate, Fauzia Bashir has transformed her own experience of loss and displacement into decades of fearless service and leadership for women and migrant communities in Aotearoa.

Gary Mitchell (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Gary Mitchell is a hands-on environmental leader whose vision, energy, and 20,000 hours of volunteer mahi have restored habitats, protected wildlife, and inspired communities across Aotearoa and beyond.

Māhera Maihi (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Through her organisation Mā Te Huruhuru, Māhera Maihi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Muriwhenua) is transforming lives and communities by championing a kaupapa of systemic change, equity, and compassion in tackling homelessness and poverty.

Megan Fairley (Otago Ōtākou) – Through Project Hope and Beyond, Megan Fairley has turned compassion into action – raising over $100,000 for mental health and community causes across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Nielsen Family (Taranaki) – The Nielsen family’s tireless devotion to community service has transformed Conductive Education Taranaki, leaving a lasting legacy of compassion, selflessness, and impactful change throughout their community.

Peter Adams (Marlborough Te Tauihu-o-te-waka) – Peter Adams, through his unwavering commitment and leadership in Taskforce Kiwi, has made an immeasurable impact on communities in crisis, embodying the selfless spirit of service in the face of adversity.

Rachel Hill (Northland Te Tai Tokerau) – From coaching people through life’s toughest challenges to creating jobs for those often left out, Rachel Hill is reshaping what inclusion looks like in Te Tai Tokerau.

Roman Amosa (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – At only 16 years old, Roman Amosa is transforming the way young people in Aotearoa think about themselves – empowering rangatahi through her family-founded initiative, Fit Teens.

Terri Middleton (West Coast Tai-o-Poutini) – Senior Constable Terri Middleton’s kaupapa of empowering youth and preventing harm has left an immeasurable impact, changing lives across generations and fortifying the strength and safety of her community.

