Proposed amendments to rock lobster reporting requirements

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

Fisheries New Zealand is proposing amendments to technical circulars under the Fisheries (Reporting) Regulations 2017. The circulars cover the electronic reporting requirements for commercial fishing.

These amendments only apply to fishers who target rock lobster (CRA or PHC) by the method rock lobster pot (RLP).

The proposed changes are:

to require that when targeting rock lobster by the method potting, the fishing method code rock lobster potting (RLP) must be used.

to provide more detailed reporting of the amount of legal state retained lobster remaining onboard a vessel after the completion of a rock lobster potting fishing event, and

to clarify when to complete a fish catch report when targeting rock lobster using the RLP fishing method.

The proposed changes would provide a way for fishers to more accurately and efficiently report rock lobster catch.

We’d like your feedback on this proposal. Consultation is open from 5 December to 19 December 2025.

Consultation document

Proposed amendment to rock lobster reporting requirements [PDF, 277 KB]

Related documents

Fisheries (E-logbook Users Instructions and Codes) Circular 2025 [PDF, 3.6 MB]

Fisheries (E-logbook Technical Specifications) Circular 2025 [PDF, 783 KB]

Making your submission

Email your feedback by 5pm on 19 December to FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

A template is available to help you complete your submission. It includes questions you may like to answer to help you with your submission and further space for any other feedback.

Submissions template [DOCX, 108 KB]

While we prefer email, you can post written submissions to:

Rock Lobster Reporting Consultation 2025

Science and Information

Fisheries New Zealand

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6011

What to include

Make sure you tell us in your submission: