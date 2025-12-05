Proposed amendments to rock lobster reporting requirements

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries
Have your say
Fisheries New Zealand is proposing amendments to technical circulars under the Fisheries (Reporting) Regulations 2017. The circulars cover the electronic reporting requirements for commercial fishing.
These amendments only apply to fishers who target rock lobster (CRA or PHC) by the method rock lobster pot (RLP).
The proposed changes are:
- to require that when targeting rock lobster by the method potting, the fishing method code rock lobster potting (RLP) must be used.
- to provide more detailed reporting of the amount of legal state retained lobster remaining onboard a vessel after the completion of a rock lobster potting fishing event, and
- to clarify when to complete a fish catch report when targeting rock lobster using the RLP fishing method.
The proposed changes would provide a way for fishers to more accurately and efficiently report rock lobster catch.
We’d like your feedback on this proposal. Consultation is open from 5 December to 19 December 2025.
Consultation document
Proposed amendment to rock lobster reporting requirements [PDF, 277 KB]
Related documents
Fisheries (E-logbook Users Instructions and Codes) Circular 2025 [PDF, 3.6 MB]
Fisheries (E-logbook Technical Specifications) Circular 2025 [PDF, 783 KB]
Making your submission
Email your feedback by 5pm on 19 December to FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz
A template is available to help you complete your submission. It includes questions you may like to answer to help you with your submission and further space for any other feedback.
Submissions template [DOCX, 108 KB]
While we prefer email, you can post written submissions to:
Rock Lobster Reporting Consultation 2025
Science and Information
Fisheries New Zealand
PO Box 2526
Wellington 6011
What to include
Make sure you tell us in your submission:
- your name and title
- your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation)
- your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.