Former Auckland councillor wins defamation case against Pro-Beijing commentator

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

An Auckland-based pro-Beijing online political commentator has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in defamation damages to former Auckland Councillor Paul Young.

Morgan (Zhi Hong) Xiao, also known as ‘Demon King’ (魔王) online, runs a social media account on WeChat and describes himself as a “New Zealand political commentary author, social activist and TV programmes planner”.

Xiao stood in local elections in 2019, and had called Professor Anne-Marie Brady and other critics of the Chinese government “son of bitches” and “anti-China forces”.

Justice Tracey Walker ruled Xiao defamed Young in 13 posts, and ordered him and any third party platform to remove the posts. She also ordered him to pay $225,000 in damages to Young.

Young said he felt vindicated after three years of litigation.

“The court has confirmed what I have maintained throughout – the allegations made against me were false and defamatory,” he said in a statement.

“I hope this outcome sends a clear message that New Zealand’s legal system provides effective remedies for those whose reputations are attacked through sustained online campaigns.”

Young was a Taiwan-born New Zealander who immigrated in 1989.

He was elected as Howick’s ward councillor in the 2018 by-election, becoming Auckland’s first ethnically Chinese councillor. He was re-elected in 2019, but lost his seat in the 2022 Auckland local elections.

Xiao has worked as a parking warden for Auckland Transport but refuses to confirm to RNZ if he’s still in that role – saying that it’s not related to the case.

He said he planned to appeal the decision and was not worried about the money he had been ordered to pay.

“I do not worry about it, because I believe this judgement is going to be successfully appealed… this money will not be a problem.”

Supplied

Xiao had also previously taken Chinese-New Zealand journalist Portia Mao to court, alleging she had breached the Harmful Digital Communications Act.

Mao is a veteran journalist who covers China-related issues in New Zealand as well as other subjects.

Mao was required to take down the articles while the matter was before the court, but the order was lifted in a later decision by Manukau District Court Judge Richard McIlraith.

In a submission to the court, Mao’s lawyer said Xiao had weaponised the Harmful Digital Communications Act to silence a journalist, as Xiao had celebrated his victory on social media without Mao knowing an application had been filed.

The judge found Mao had no opportunity to defend herself in court at the time the orders were made.

“What has occurred here has been unfortunate,” Judge McIlraith said.

“This case has demonstrated the danger of ‘without notice’ applications being made under this act and the regrettable delay in a defendant having the opportunity to be heard.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand