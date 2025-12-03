Source: Statistics New Zealand
International trade: September 2025 quarter – information release
2 December 2025
International trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of goods and services between New Zealand and our trading partners.
Key facts
Quarterly goods and services by country
- Total exports of goods and services for the September 2025 quarter were $25.0 billion, up from $22.3 billion in the September 2024 quarter.
- Total imports of goods and services for the September 2025 quarter were $30.7 billion, up from $28.6 billion in the September 2024 quarter.
- The total two-way trade for the September 2025 quarter was $55.7 billion.
