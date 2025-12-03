Source: Statistics New Zealand

International trade: September 2025 quarter – information release

2 December 2025

International trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of goods and services between New Zealand and our trading partners.

Key facts

Quarterly goods and services by country

Total exports of goods and services for the September 2025 quarter were $25.0 billion, up from $22.3 billion in the September 2024 quarter.

Total imports of goods and services for the September 2025 quarter were $30.7 billion, up from $28.6 billion in the September 2024 quarter.

The total two-way trade for the September 2025 quarter was $55.7 billion.

