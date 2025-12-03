Hang Lung Opens Application for Transitional Accommodation Program from HK$11 Million Relief Fund for Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Residents

Source: Media Outreach

Hang Lung Group Limited (SEHK stock code: 00010) has been engaged in real estate development since 1960. Through its subsidiary Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101), the Group manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and mainland China.

The Group’s diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In mainland China, under the signature “66” brand, the Company’s mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.

The Group is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP “A List” for Climate Change. The Group powers 80% of its operating properties in the Mainland with renewable energy, with a net zero commitment by 2050.

