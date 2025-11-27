Remote Hokianga community gets power upgrade

Source: New Zealand Government

A remote community in the Hokianga area of Northland will have their electricity supply strengthened with the help of a $1.6 million grant from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

“A new solar project will provide energy security to a small, predominantly Māori community at Horeke. The system will deliver power to about 100 existing households and five new homes, as well as to five marae and one school.

“Up until now, the Horeke community has been prone to power outages and disruptions to water supply caused by a lack of power. They have also had to rely on diesel and gas for some of their energy needs, rather than have the ease of ready electricity,” Mr Jones says.

“Securing their electricity supply will allow the community to unlock opportunities in eco and cultural tourism in the Hokianga, providing employment and powering economic growth.”

The grant will be made to a Māori trust, Utakura 7 Incorporation, which governs land in the Utakura Valley north of Ōkaihau and is providing co-funding.

The trust is developing community initiatives that promote educational achievement and build an economic base for the valley. Construction of the solar system will begin in the coming months, including necessary network upgrades.

“The power infrastructure upgrade will support essential services, particularly during extreme weather events.

“The Regional infrastructure Fund is contributing to energy security where there are wider benefits for communities that cannot gain investment from other sources,” Mr Jones says.

MIL OSI