Aviation – Clearer rules and a new pathway to support innovation in NZ’s skies

Source: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

Published date: 27 November 2025 – Updated drone and advanced aviation rules will take effect on 22 December 2025, introducing a new Part 107 to support research and development flight testing, and providing greater clarity for drone operators.

The changes follow the Government’s announcement of a modernised regulatory framework for advanced aviation technologies.

Developed jointly with the Ministry of Transport and informed by extensive engagement with industry and international partners, the updated rules maintain strong safety boundaries while providing clearer, more responsive pathways for innovation.

“These changes are about making the system clearer and more consistent,” said CAA Deputy Chief Executive John Kay.

“And Part 107 creates a world-leading and well-defined R&D pathway for innovators to experiment, iterate, and accelerate development” Mr Kay said.

NEW PART 107:

Allows approved research organisations to rapidly develop and test emerging aviation technologies within pre-defined areas.

Removes regulatory burden by no longer requiring regulatory approval every time an iteration is made.

Is technology agnostic, allowing for R&D on all aviation systems and ancillary systems.

KEY CHANGES UNDER CIVIL AVIATION RULE PARTS 101 AND 102:

Clarity on what operators can do under Part 101, and what requires certification under Part 102.

A new Transport Instrument under Part 101 allows CAA to be more responsive to sector developments.

A Trial Advisory Circular will help operators transition smoothly and share feedback in early 2026.

See the pending Rules on the CAA website: https://www.aviation.govt.nz/rules/pending-rules/

MIL OSI