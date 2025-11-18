Twelve injured in three-vehicle Invercargill crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A dozen people are injured in Invercargill, after a crash involving three vehicles, including a van.

St John says one person in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition have been taken to Southland Hospital.

Ten more have minor injuries and are also on their way to the hospital.

Police said the three vehicles crashed at the intersection of Yarrow Street and Isabella Street just after 8pm.

Fire and Emergency says the van was carrying 10 people, but nobody was trapped and they all managed to get out quickly.

Three fire crews rushed to the scene of the crash and helped everyone out of the vehicles.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand