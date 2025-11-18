Roads blocked following crash, Glengarry, Invercargill

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services were called to a crash in Glengarry, Invercargill at Yarrow and Isabella Streets, shortly after 8pm tonight.

The crash involved three vehicles – one of them was a van. Multiple people were in the vehicles.

The collision caused blockages on Yarrow and Isabella Streets.

One person suffered serious injuries, one moderate injuries and ten others suffered minor injuries. All were supported by Ambulance services and taken to Southland Hospital.

A scene examination is underway to understand the circumstances of the crash.

ENDS

MIL OSI