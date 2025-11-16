Work ongoing to locate fourth deceased at Sanson fire scene

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatu Area Commander:

Police can confirm the number of people deceased at the scene of the Sanson house fire is four.

The bodies of two children have been recovered from the scene this evening, and family was present during this time to bless them with karakia.

Work is ongoing to locate the body of a third child, while the body of an adult has already been removed.

The family of the deceased are devastated at the loss of their loved ones. They are thankful and very grateful for the support and concern they are receiving from the community.

Investigators will tomorrow focus on recovering the third child, and completing a meticulous and thorough scene examination.

This tragedy has shocked not only the local community, but also many people across the country.

Police are not seeking anyone in relation to the fire. Our investigators remain determined to find answers to as many questions as we can.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI