Police arrest suspect, open homicide probe after Kaitaia assault

Police have arrested a person and launched a homicide investigation in the Far North, after reports of an assault.

Emergency services were called to a property on Okahu Road in Kaitaia at about 12.35pm Sunday.

Detective Inspector Geoff McCarthy said the victim was found in a critical condition and died at the scene, “despite emergency services’ best efforts”.

A person was arrested at a different address a short time later and police were not seeking anyone else at this stage,

Cordons were in place and a scene examination was due to take place on Monday.

A 57-year-old woman is also due to appear in Kaitaia District Court on Monday, with charges to be confirmed.

