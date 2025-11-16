Police renew footage appeals as search for Upper Hutt woman continues

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police are renewing appeals for CCTV or dashcam footage in the search for Anita Hart, a woman who went missing from Upper Hutt.

The search for the 61-year-old began in the early hours of Thursday 13 November, after her abandoned car was found on Gillespies Road.

Detective Sergeant Annalise Ferguson said police, along with teams from LandSAR Wellington, LandSAR Wairarapa, Canyon SAR, the Police National Dive Squad, Wellington Police Maritime Unit, Fire and Emergency New Zealand drones and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications, had been extensively searching the Birchville area.

Unfortunately, Anita had still not been found, she said.

“We are urging anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage that may help us to please come forward.”

Police were particularly interested in the Gillespies Road, Bridge Road, Gemstone Drive and Akatarawa Road areas, down to Harcourt Park, between 11.25am and 1pm on Wednesday 12 November, she said.

Anita was last seen wearing a blue beanie with a pompom, a blue jacket, and dark-coloured trousers.

Police were asking anyone with any information that could be off use to call 111 and quote the reference number P064438940.

