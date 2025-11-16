Cricket: Black Caps beat West Indies in first one-dayer

Source: Radio New Zealand

© Photosport Ltd 2025 www.photosport.nz

The Black Caps have won a tight match in the first one-day against the West Indies in Christchurch.

After the Black Caps set a total of 269, the West Indies were left with 20 runs to get in the final over, but fell short by seven runs.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell batted through injury to rescue the Black Caps from collapse.

Mitchell arrived at the crease with his team reeling at 24/2, after losing opener Rachin Ravindra and Will Young in successive balls, both caught behind by wicketkeeper Shai Hope, off the bowling of Matthew Forde.

He steadied the innings with a 67-run partnership with Devon Conway (49), and another 69-run stand with Michael Bracewell (35), before he was finally dismissed for 119 off 118 balls in the final over.

Mitchell appeared suffer an injury late in his knock, but stayed in the middle to guide the Black Caps to safety.

New Zealand set their rivals a target of 270 for victory, with Jayden Seales (3/41) the most successful of the West Indies bowlers.

Photosport

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand