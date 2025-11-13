Toihoukura students bring Māori art to life at Auckland Museum

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

The spirit of contemporary Māori art is taking centre stage at Auckland Museum this month, with a new exhibition showcasing works by postgraduate students from EIT’s Toihoukura School of Māori Visual Arts in Tairāwhiti.

Presented by Hokohoko Auckland Museum Store, Mataora: The Living Face opened on November 1 in the Museum’s Te Ao Mārama South Atrium, marking the first time for some Toihoukura students to exhibit in Auckland. Lead tutors, Associate Professor, Steve Gibbs and Ngaire Tuhua have mentored the students over the past four years.

The exhibition features painting, print, sculpture, glass, and mixed media pieces that reflect the living culture of Māori art and identity today. The works, on display until November 22 are also available for purchase through the Hokohoko Museum Store.

EIT Tairāwhiti Executive Director Tracey Tangihaere said the showcase represents a major milestone for both Toihoukura and its students.

“This is the first commercial opportunity for some of our students, and a rare chance to work directly with one of Aotearoa’s most respected museums,” she said.

“They’ve been working all year towards this, developing works for sale and gaining valuable experience with professional exhibition processes, from commissions and contracts to public presentations.”

Eleven students studying Toihoukura’s Bachelor of Professional Creative Practice (Honours) and Master of Professional Creative Practice are taking part. Among them are three Auckland-based artists Janine Williams, Mike Tupaea , and Charles Williams.

Vicky Thomas, Product Retail Manager at the Auckland Museum Store said the Museum Store aims to foster connections between creative practice and the Museum’s collections.

“We aim to create meaningful opportunities for artists to share their stories and for visitors to engage with contemporary practitioners and their stories Mataora: The Living Face showcases exceptional mahi toi by Toihoukura postgraduate students, and we are honoured to be sharing their work through the Auckland Museum Store.’

Tracey said the collaboration has created opportunities for connection between East Coast artists and those working in Auckland.

“It’s been a wonderful example of partnership in action, bringing together students and practising artists from across the motu to celebrate the vitality of toi Māori,” she said.

‘Mataora: The Living Face’ runs until November 22, 2025, in the Special Exhibition Store, Te Ao Mārama South Atrium, Auckland Museum.

