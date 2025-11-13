All Blacks named: Barrett back, loose forward and backline changes

Source: Radio New Zealand

ActionPress

England v All Blacks

Kick-off: 4:10am Sunday 16 November

Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London

Live blog updates on RNZ

Scott Barrett will return to lead the All Blacks for Sunday morning’s clash with England at Twickenham. The All Black captain suffered a laceration in his leg in the win over Ireland in Chicago but has been passed fit to take the field for what’s being billed as the side’s toughest challenge on this end of year tour.

His return means Josh Lord drops back to the bench, however his impressive form so far on the tour means Lord will likely get some decent minutes at the back end of the game.

Sam Darry drops out of the squad.

In another change to the forwards, Simon Parker gets the nod at blindside in a not altogether unexpected move.

Parker’s size will be useful against a big English pack, with Ardie Savea and Peter Lakai joining him in the starting loose forwards. Wallace Sititi moves back to the bench and Du’Plessis Kirifi is left out.

Leicester Fainga’anuku moves to the wing, replacing the injured Caleb Clarke. That makes room for Billy Proctor to return to centre, which brings Anton Lienert-Brown onto the bench in what must have been a very tight call.

Rieko Ioane is once again left out, while the backline reshuffle didn’t extend far enough to give Ruben Love a chance, as Damian McKenzie once again takes the 23 jersey.

Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

Scott Robertson has kept the same front row make up as the last four tests, with Ethan de Groot and Fletcher Newell starting in what will be a crucial scrum battle with the English. Tamaiti Williams and Pasilio Tosi will come on to relieve them in the second half.

The rest of the side is similarly unchanged, with the All Blacks hoping to simply keep all their players on the field after receiving three yellow cards in the win over Scotland.

Team lists

England: 1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jamie George, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Maro Itoje (c), 5. Alex Coles, 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl, 9. Alex Mitchell, 10. George Ford (vice-captain), 11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 12. Fraser Dingwall, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 14. Tom Roebuck, 15. Freddie Steward

Bench: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Ellis Genge, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Chandler Cunningham-South, 20. Tom Curry, 21. Henry Pollock, 22. Ben Spencer, 23. Marcus Smith

All Blacks: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Damian McKenzie

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand