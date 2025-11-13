Fatal crash: Waiotira Road, Mangapai

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash near Mangapai on Wednesday night.

The single vehicle crash was reported on Waiotira Road at 10.50pm.

Sadly, the passenger of the vehicle died despite medical assistance being provided at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit deployed to the scene overnight to carry out enquiries

The driver was taken to hospital for observations. Police are speaking with the man as part of ongoing enquiries into how the crash occurred.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

