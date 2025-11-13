A-League women: Wellington Phoenix players happy but fans stay away

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix women lost more than half of their attending fans last season compared to the season prior.

On average the Phoenix had 739 people at their home games at Porirua Park in the 2024/25 A-League Women season. This was 61 percent fewer fans than the 2023/24 season and the biggest decline in the 12-team competition.

A report by Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) showed Adelaide United had the most supporters at home games with an average crowd of 2731.

Adelaide was one of two clubs to have have grown their attending fan base season-on-season with a 58 percent increase. Brisbane Roar had a minor increase of 1 percent to an average of 2344 supporters.

Western United, a club currently in hibernation, had an average of 676 fans, the lowest of all clubs.

Across the A-League Women the average attendance was 1559 in 2024/25, down by 26 percent.

The Wellington Phoenix women opened their current season on Saturday, as part of the double-header with the men’s New Zealand derby, and the club reported 4655 fans in attendance at Sky Stadium. It was the second highest women’s attendance in the club’s history.

The Phoenix have nine more home games this season to prove this was not an anomaly.

The A-League Women peaked at an average attendance of 2139 in the 2017/18 season and had been in a decline until the 2023/24 season.

The PFA report noted the biggest factor in the downturn last season was likely that the Women’s World Cup-driven boost in the the 2023/24 season crowds had not been sustained.

“These findings change the narrative around the league’s trajectory. Instead of asking whether the league is growing fast enough, the question now is whether the league is in fact growing,” the PFA report said.

In August Auckland FC announced it would now not enter the A-League Women until at least the 2027/28 season as the APL, who run the league, wanted to review the competition before committing to expanding.

“It is important we take into consideration the challenges unique to our women’s game, and we expand the league at the right pace and with the right investment to ensure long-term sustainable growth,” APL executive chairperson Stephen Conroy said.

Photosport

A survey of Australian fans by Gemba and included in the PFA report claimed “…the women’s supporter experience is really quite second rate”.

Fans were asked to rank factors that would attract supporters to games. At the bottom of the list was high quality on-field performance. At the top was access to players in-person and through digital content.

While fans were not flocking to Phoenix games the players ranked their own satisfaction in the club environment very highly.

The PFA report showed the Phoenix players had seen a large improvement in scores for club operations and culture last season.

The Phoenix women believed their integration with the men’s side of the club was better than it had ever been. The Phoenix were the top of the league in this category and still quite a way ahead of the next best Melbourne City.

“Given that Wellington finished ninth, this result is evidence that the players’ survey feedback is not simply a reflection of the vibes created by on-field results, but a genuine attempt to assess distinct elements of their experiences. The club deserves credit for the environment it has created,” the PFA report said.

Not everything was rosy for players across the league. According to the report 67 percent of players experienced sport-related psychological distress last season.

The share of players experiencing global (general) psychological distress, anxiety, and depression was also significantly higher in 2025 than in 2020.

In 2024/25, 41 percent of the women experienced disordered eating, 34 percent experienced alcohol misuse and 28 percent had disturbed sleep.

Players across the A-League Women would also rather be playing in a different competition. Results showed the players were eyeing the WSL in the United Kingdom, the NWSL in the United States or another overseas league, making the A-League the competition they least wanted to be playing in.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand