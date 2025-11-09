World Vision – New report finds Pacific countries need to do more to address child hunger in climate strategies

Source: World Vision



A new report from World Vision finds many Pacific countries are failing to adequately address climate-related child hunger and malnutrition in their climate strategies.

A new report from World Vision finds many Pacific countries are failing to adequately address climate-related child hunger and malnutrition in their climate strategies.

Hungry Futures Index scores the climate strategies prepared under the Paris Climate Agreement of more than 80 nations and ranks countries according to how well their climate policies address hunger as a primary impact of climate change.

New Zealand ranks near the bottom of the list (82 out of 84) for climate policy which considers child hunger, child malnutrition, and outlines plans to act on either of these issues. Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea rank 53rd, with Vanuatu coming in at 26.

World Vision’s Advocacy and Policy Research Advisor, Dr. Olivia Yates, says the findings show a serious gap in climate policies.

“Ahead of COP30 in Brazil this week, this report highlights the need for countries around the world to acknowledge the link between climate change and child hunger, and fund solutions.

“Countries such as Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea already experience extreme levels of food insecurity and we know that extreme weather events can dramatically lower food production, push prices up, and disrupt supply.

“In Vanuatu for instance, after Cyclones Kevin and Judy in 2023 hunger became a very real and pressing issue for much of the population.

“It’s imperative that climate policies recognise the impact the changing climate has on food security and that governments adapt to recognise and respond to this,” she says.

More than half the population in Papua New Guinea is considered food insecure, while a quarter of Vanuatu’s population does not get enough food each day.

“Globally the food system continues to fail billions of people, disproportionately affecting communities already living in poverty and Pacific nations which are on the frontlines of the climate crisis,” she says.

Dr Yates says while climate policies need to recognise the importance of hunger and malnutrition as a “side effect” of the climate crisis, they also need to prioritise children.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Paris Climate Agreement recognise children as “agents of change” and yet only 58% of climate plans reference children’s participation in climate decision-making.

“When children are invisible in data, budgets, and strategies, they become invisible in the solutions that will shape their lives.

“We are entering an age of hungry futures. Children will be the most impacted by the climate crisis and yet their needs and voices are almost invisible in the world’s climate blueprints. If governments fail to act now, hunger and malnutrition will rise dramatically, with devastating consequences for the next generation,” Dr Yates says.

She says 2024 was the hottest year on record, with global temperatures surpassing 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels. Around one billion children are already living in areas at extremely high risk from climate-related threats, including air pollution, water scarcity, heat stress and disease.

World Vision is urging the New Zealand government, Pacific nations, and others attending COP30 to:

Update their climate policies and adaptation plans to recognise child hunger and nutrition as core climate risks, with targets and budgets

Prioritise nutrition-smart and climate resilient food systems in New Zealand and in the climate finance we provide to our Pacific neighbours

Ensure children can meaningfully participate in climate decision-making, with child-focused indicators and reporting.

Dr Yates says: "Without bold action, hunger and malnutrition could increase by 20% in the next 25 years due to climate change. COP30 in Brazil must be a turning point."