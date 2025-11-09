Serious crash blocks road, Johnsonville

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are in attendance at a serious crash in central Johnsonville, Wellington involving a car hitting a pedestrian.

The crash happened shortly before 1:10pm on Moorefield Road, outside the Johnsonville library.

It is believed the pedestrian is seriously injured.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The road is blocked while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes and expect delays, and delay travel through the area if possible.

