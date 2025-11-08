Operation Kererū – Hutt Valley Police crack down on anti-social road user activity

Source: New Zealand Police

Hutt Valley Police successfully disrupted a planned anti-social road user gathering in Lower Hutt last night, issuing dozens of infringements, handing out pink and green stickers, and seizing a car and some fireworks.

The night started in Queensgate where around 200 cars had gathered for mental health initiative Gumboot Friday.

Police used this as an opportunity to engage positively with the group around the good cause.

The group then moved towards Paremata, where a checkpoint was set up nearby by Police.

“We checked every car leaving, and found some to be showing signs of intended anti-social road user behaviour, such as being seen with boot-loads of spare tyres and even one towing a dedicated skid car,” says Hutt Valley Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Gareth Barnes.

“A core remaining group of around 50 then attempted to set up at Thorndon, Seaview, Melling, Harcourt Werry Drive, Naenae, and Fergusson Drive,

“We were one step ahead of them every time, and the group were never able take hold of any one location,” Acting Inspector Barnes says.

Police issued dozens of infringement notices, including speed and licence breaches, around 10 pink and green stickers were issued, one car was seized, and fireworks that had been shot from a sunroof were surrendered to Police.

“Last night’s operation went down without a hitch; this comes down to the great planning and execution from the team and I would like to commend all those involved in their efforts.

“Police are committed to disrupting any and all anti-social road user behaviour – it is reckless and wreaks havoc on our communities.

“We will continue to take action to proactively prevent this kind of activity,” says Acting Inspector Barnes.

Police urge the public to report any unlawful or dangerous road user activity as soon as possible, by calling 111 if it is happening now or through 105 if it is after the fact.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

