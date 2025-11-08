New life-saving bypass machines for Auckland

Source: New Zealand Government

Cardiothoracic patients from across New Zealand will benefit from eight new state-of-the-art heart and lung bypass machines at Auckland City Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is a major step forward in cardiothoracic care for the country’s main centre for complex heart and lung surgery,” Mr Brown says.

“Auckland City Hospital performs more than 1000 cardiac surgeries and around 50 heart and lung transplants each year. For these patients, the new machines mean safer surgery, fewer cancellations, and better outcomes when they need some of the most complex and lifesaving procedures.”

The phased replacement of the hospital’s ageing fleet of bypass machines was approved in 2024, with all eight new machines now fully operational following a total $3.2 million investment.

“These machines give frontline health teams access to the latest technology available elsewhere in the world, ensuring patients undergoing open-heart surgery, heart and lung transplants, or other complex procedures receive the highest standard of care.”

The adult and paediatric machines provide individualised, goal-directed therapy using advanced monitoring systems to optimise oxygen delivery during surgery. This allows perfusionists, the highly skilled specialists who operate the machines, to tailor treatment precisely to each patient in real time.

“Alongside the bypass machines, next-generation Blood Parameter Monitors, essential for closely monitoring patients during surgery, are now fully supporting surgical teams to deliver the highest standards of care.

“Investing in this modern equipment not only supports our skilled clinicians but also strengthens the hospital’s ability to deliver lifesaving care for years to come.

“It means patients can have confidence that when they need complex heart or lung surgery, the best technology and expertise are ready and available right here in New Zealand.”

MIL OSI