Kiwis to have their say on Herds of Special Interest

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealanders will soon be able to have their say on plans to manage sika and wapiti deer as the country’s first two Herds of Special Interest (HOSI), Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager has confirmed.

Mr Meager announced the draft plans alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Sika Show in Hamilton’s Mystery Creek, which is New Zealand’s largest annual hunting trade event.

“The plans outline a proposed new approach to managing wapiti deer in parts of Fiordland National Park and sika deer in the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks. These changes will allow hunter-led conservation groups to sustainably manage herd numbers and create opportunities to drive economic growth in those areas,” Mr Meager says.

“Hunting is a valued tradition among many Kiwi families and communities. Better, healthier deer herds provide opportunities for both domestic and international visitors. The appeal for hunting in New Zealand is only growing, and establishing these herds as HOSI represents a logical and exciting economic opportunity.

“The draft management plans contain strategies for the management of recreational hunting, fostering partnerships and community stewardship, alongside professional deer control and recovery of meat, and social and ecological monitoring.

“Conservation values remain protected. Herd management plans aim to keep deer numbers at a level which enhances the recreational hunting experience while maintaining and improving natural biodiversity and forest health.

“Hunters are one of our biggest conservation assets, and these plans acknowledge the contributions the hunting community makes to maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

“The plans were developed following proposals I received from the Central North Island Sika Foundation and Fiordland Wapiti Foundation, supported by the Game Animal Council. I thank the organisations for their dedication and contributions to this process.

“I encourage hunters, conservationists, and all interested New Zealanders to read the draft plans and share their views on how we can use herd management to achieve better conservation and hunting outcomes.”

MIL OSI