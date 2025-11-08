First Responders – Fire in the Tongariro Forest Park

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Firefighters supported by helicopters are tackling a large vegetation fire in the Tongariro Forest Park, which is covering an estimated 50 hectares.

Trampers in the Mangatepopo Hut are being advised to remain there.

State Highway 47 has been closed near the junction with SH48, with a large build-up of traffic reported. Please avoid the area or delay travel until information about detours is available from the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Crews from six fire brigades plus a command unit are at the scene or on their way, and three helicopters with monsoon buckets are working, with a fourth being used for aerial observation.

The fire was reported at 3.15pm. We have no information about how it started.