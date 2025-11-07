‘Ranong Port’ — Thailand’s Gateway to BIMSTEC

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2025 – Ranong Port, under the supervision of the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT), is stepping into a new and significant role in advancing Thailand’s economy and trade. Strategically located on the Andaman coast, the port serves as a vital maritime gateway linking Thailand with neighbouring countries in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), which comprises seven countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Thailand’s Gateway to BIMSTEC

Mr Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, Director of the Port Authority of Thailand, stated that Ranong Port is the only state-operated port on the Andaman coast and possesses a geographic advantage that allows direct access to the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean without passing through the Strait of Malacca. This greatly reduces transport time and costs.

Operational results for the past 11 months (October 2024-August 2025) demonstrate consistent growth potential, with throughput reaching 6,300 TEUs, and projections for the full 2025 fiscal year exceeding 6,400 TEUs — a 140% increase compared to the previous year.

At present, Ranong Port has well-developed infrastructure to support continued growth, comprising two berths, a 134-metre multipurpose berth and a 150-metre container berth, accommodating vessels of up to 12,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT). The port also includes 36,000 square metres of storage area and can handle up to 648 TEUs of containers. These facilities make it an essential logistics hub for driving regional economic development.

Ranong Port reached a major milestone as PAT officially launched the Multimodal Transport Project, connecting five key economies: China, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, and the BIMSTEC region. The inaugural shipment set sail for Yangon Port, Myanmar, marking an innovative step in logistics that seamlessly integrates multiple transport modes — road, rail, and sea — with Ranong Port as the strategic junction for distributing goods from Thailand and neighbouring countries to the vast markets of South Asia.

This project is the result of strong collaboration between key business partners: Thai Transport Centre Co Ltd, SCG JWD Logistics Public Company Limited, Ever Flow River Group (Myanmar), and SPT Smart Creation Co Ltd. Together, they aim to strengthen the regional supply chain. A highlight of this initiative is its remarkable improvement in time and cost efficiency: previously, shipments from Thai ports to BIMSTEC countries via the Strait of Malacca typically took 14-21 days, whereas the new route now takes only 3 days to Yangon (Myanmar), 4 days to Chittagong (Bangladesh), and 6 days to Chennai (India) or Colombo (Sri Lanka).

This drastic reduction in transport time gives Thai exporters a significant competitive edge. The Ranong-BIMSTEC corridor is thus not merely a connection between ports, but a bridge linking Thailand’s economy to high-potential markets with strong purchasing power and steady growth. It is expected to stimulate trade and investment, generate income for entrepreneurs, and create new employment opportunities in Ranong Province and its neighbouring areas.

The development marks the elevation of Ranong Port into a true Andaman Trade Gateway, laying a crucial foundation to meet rising future demand. To sustain this growth, PAT plans to continue upgrading Ranong Port, improving both infrastructure and management systems to meet international standards. Plans include procuring and modernising quay cranes and cargo-handling equipment, expanding the container yard, upgrading warehouses, and enhancing the integrated logistics network, by linking road, rail, and air systems to enable seamless multimodal transport connectivity.

In addition, PAT is committed to providing comprehensive support, including streamlining documentation and customs procedures, promoting marketing cooperation with shipping lines and logistics operators, and conducting cost and market trend analyses to assist business decision-making. Equally important is PAT’s drive to implement the ‘Green Port’ concept, aiming to reduce environmental impacts and ensure the long-term sustainability of maritime transport.

Mr Kriengkrai added that, in the near future, should the government proceed with the Land Bridge Project connecting Chumphon Port and the new Ranong Port, the current Ranong Port will evolve into a supporting facility focusing on niche markets such as frozen products, Thai-Myanmar border trade goods, and fast-track shipments. This would add value through expanded warehouse operations and attract SMEs and local businesses to utilise its services.

Most importantly, Ranong Port will serve as a ‘sandbox’ pilot area for the Land Bridge Project in both policy and operational aspects, acting as a testing ground for various logistics systems such as multimodal integration, digital platforms, and customs management systems. This will enable the existing Ranong Port to become a prototype for future large-scale projects like the Land Bridge, ensuring their long-term success and sustainability.

The Multimodal Transport Project, now in operation, therefore represents a vital mechanism that will bring prosperity to Ranong Port and to Thailand as a whole. It stands as a testament to PAT’s determination to build a logistics system that is faster, more modern, and more efficient, strengthening Thailand’s economic potential for stable and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

https://www.port.co.th/port/

Hashtag: #PAT #PortAuthorityofThailand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.