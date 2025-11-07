Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 Grand Opening

Source: Media Outreach

officially opened today at Hong Kong Cyberport. The two-day forum,

, brings together nearly 100 influential global venture capital experts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore the evolving global venture capital landscape driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The forum highlights practical applications and investment opportunities in AI, blockchain, and digital assets, alongside announcements of Cyberport start-ups’ latest funding achievements.

The annual flagship event Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 (CVCF) officially opened today at Hong Kong Cyberport. The two-day forum, themed “The Innovation-Venture Nexus: Igniting Transformative Success”, brings together nearly 100 influential global venture capital experts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore the evolving global venture capital landscape driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The forum highlights practical applications and investment opportunities in AI, blockchain, and digital assets, alongside announcements of Cyberport start-ups’ latest funding achievements.

The annual flagship eventofficially opened today at Hong Kong Cyberport. The two-day forum,, brings together nearly 100 influential global venture capital experts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore the evolving global venture capital landscape driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The forum highlights practical applications and investment opportunities in AI, blockchain, and digital assets, alongside announcements of Cyberport start-ups’ latest funding achievements.

The forum was inaugurated by Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, with a welcome remarks by Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport. Hendrick Sin, Chairman of Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) Steering Group; Co–Founder of CMGE Technology Group Limited; Chairman of China Prosperity Capital, shared the impressive journey and achievements of CIN over the past eight years. Together with our other distinguished guests, they have officiated the opening ceremony, marking the official start of this global forum.

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, stated in his speech, “Hong Kong has climbed three places to rank 4th globally in the latest World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2025, reflecting our determination and capability to become an international I&T centre. Recognising the potential of AI as a key driver for our future growth, the HKSAR Government continues to strengthen the community’s AI, from upgrading digital infrastructure to establishing our own AI research institute and grooming talents on the AI front. Last year, Cyberport has attracted around 470 enterprises to land here which resonates strongly with Hong Kong’s vision. Beyond merely providing a starting point for start-ups, the Cyberport Macro Fund leverages private capital at a scale of 1:9, connecting Cyberport’s digital entrepreneurs with market capital, enabling projects with potentials to expand by turning R&D breakthroughs into commercial successes. CVCF 2025 also showcases the dynamic lineup of high-potential start-ups within the Cyberport community and demonstrates how Hong Kong stands at the forefront of creativity and technology. This is a launchpad for ventures that aspire not just to succeed locally, but to make waves internationally.”

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, stated in his speech, “Hong Kong is on track to lead the global IPO market by the end of 2025. As Hong Kong’s digital tech hub, AI accelerator and key incubator, Cyberport continues to strengthen homegrown entrepreneurs and landing enterprises by enhancing their dealmaking capabilities. Through our key investment instruments such as Cyberport Investors Network and Cyberport Macro Fund, alongside signature initiatives like CVCF and comprehensive entrepreneurship programmes, Cyberport has driven pivotal capital from global investors to springboard high-potential start-ups to success. Despite a challenging global investment environment over the past year, our start-ups raised HK$3.4 billion over the past year. This year’s CVCF will focus on thriving VC markets, such as the Middle East, ASEAN, and Chinese Mainland, leveraging opportunities arising from the Belt and Road countries and regions, to play the important roles as a “super-connector” and “super value-adder” in connecting the Chinese Mainland and the global markets.”

Strong Fundraising Performance by Cyberport Start-ups, AI, Blockchain, and Digital Assets in the Spotlight

Despite global challenges in the venture capital environment over the past year, Cyberport companies have performed impressively in fundraising. From October 2024 to September 2025, they have raised nearly HK$3.4 billion, bringing the cumulative total to HK$46 billion. m. Recent high-value fundraising rounds include Klook, Bowtie, KPay, KUN, Hashkey Group, DigiFT, LeapXpert, and Animoca Brands, and more, many of which leverage AI, blockchain, and digital assets, reflecting the market’s focus on AI and Web3.0, underscoring Cyberport’s success in fostering the development of these industries.

This year, Cyberport welcomed 10 listed companies, including Mininglamp Technology, Yunji Technology, and Xunfei Healthcare, all of which listed soon after joining Cyberport, alongside Cyberport incubatees Diginex and Real Messenger. Additionally, Cyberport welcomed two unicorns, Qiangnao Technology, valued at US$1.3 billion, and Inspur Cloud, valued at US$2.5 billion, injecting powerful momentuminto the I&T ecosystem.

Hendrick Sin, Chairman of Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) Steering Group; Co–Founder of CMGE Technology Group Limited , stated, “Despite ongoing global economic challenges, Cyberport community has continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with cumulative funding reaching HK$46 billion. Several Cyberport companies have also secured substantial financing rounds worth tens of millions of US dollars. Serving as a vital bridge, the Cyberport Investors Network achieved a threefold year-on-year growth over the past year. The strength of our network lies in its international reach, now comprising over 220 investment entities. To capture global technology investment trends, we have launched the ‘AI Investors Circle’ this year, dedicated to precise matching for AI companies with strong and sustainable fundraising potential. Looking ahead, as the HKSAR Government deepens its global connectivity, particularly with high-growth Belt and Road markets such as the Middle East and ASEAN, Cyberport will actively attract more influential global investors and facilitate greater investment matching with our high-potential companies, further amplifying the global impact of Hong Kong’s start-up ecosystem.”

CIN Celebrates 8th Anniversary, Launches “AI Investors Circle” to Connect High-Potential AI Start-ups

As Hong Kong’s digital tech hub, AI accelerator and key incubator, Cyberport actively connects global investors with start-ups through diverse funding channels to foster the robust growth of Cyberport enterprises.

Cyberport leverages the Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) as a strategic bridge to attract global capital and continuously support high-potential enterprises. Since its inception in 2017, CIN has facilitated over HK$4.258 billion in cumulative funding, a year-on-year increase of over HK$1.66 billion, representing a threefold growth, accounted for nearly half of the annual fundraising total by Cyberport companies. CIN has facilitated a cumulative total of 109 projects, up by 13 from last year. CIN’s investment units have also grown by over 20, now exceeding 220, with 15% from the Greater Bay Area and Chinese Mainland, 14% from Asia-Pacific and ASEAN, and an expanding presence in the Middle East, Europe and the America, effectively aggregating global venture capital resources.

To capture global tech investment trends, Cyberport continues to establish focused investment communities, with a particular focus on AI and blockchain which are driving global capital flows. The “Web3.0 Investors Circle” established last year, bringing together nearly 50 investors and has already facilitated 9 projects, with cumulative funding exceeding HK$260 million. Cyberport has launched the “AI Investors Circle” this year, aimed at creating an efficient matching platform for high-potential AI start-ups and connecting them with the investors to accelerate the growth of the AI ecosystem and industry development.

Another key platform, the Cyberport Macro Fund (CMF), continues to invest in high-potential start-ups, helping them attract external capital and enhance market fundraising capabilities. As of October 2025, CMF has invested in 29 start-up projects, including co-investments, exceeding HK$1.989 billion, with a co-investment ratio of 1:9.3. This reflects Cyberport’s strong fundraising capacity and the investor confidence in its ecosystem.

Strategic Partnerships to Advance Blockchain Applications and Talent Development

At the event, Cyberport signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Forms HK to establish Blockchain Valley@Cyberport, a collaborative initiative promoting innovation in on-chain finance, enhancing public awareness of blockchain and digital assets, and nurturing tech talent. Cyberport also formed a strategic partnership with The Education University of Hong Kong, focusing on three core areas, namely Educational Technology, Art Technology, and Digital Technology. This collaboration aims to accelerate the application and commercialisation of university research outcomes and explore the joint launch of micro-credential programmes to cultivate the next generation of I&T talent.

Exploring Venture Capital Trends, Unlocking New Perspectives in Tech and Investment

This year’s forum features keynote speeches and panel discussions by leading venture capitalists on global investment trends and how frontier technologies such as AI, blockchain, and digital assets are reshaping markets and driving innovation. Industry experts include Wensheng Cai, Director of Longling Capital Ltd, who shared the potential synergistic between AI and Web3.0, Jerry Liang, Partner of Cyber Creation Ventures (CCV), who shared practical strategies for identifying high-potential local opportunities and designing globally scalable solutions. Additionally, Nicolas du Cray, Partner at Cathay Innovation, alongside David Chen, Operating Partner at Hongshan CBC Cross-border Digital Fund, also joined the panel who joined the panel “AI’s Global Shake-Up” to analyse the dynamics between investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. The forum also spotlighted high-growth markets and strategies, with Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Partner at Rasmal Ventures, and other distinguished guests exploring the Middle East’s emerging role as a global innovation hub.

Top investors also shared insights on scaling start-ups into unicorns. Thomas Tsao, Co-founder and Chair of Gobi Partners shared strategies for early-stage companies to expand successfully, including expansion strategies and fundraising solutions.

“Web3.0 Innovation Expo” Launches Tomorrow, AI and Web3.0 Highlights Ahead

Day two will focus on practical innovation and deep tech exchanges, featuring the “Web3.0 Innovation Expo” and the “AI Start-up Workshop”. At the “Web3.0 Innovation Expo”, attendees will explore Cyberport’s “Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme” and global use cases, gaining insights into how the first batch of projects are applying innovative solutions across diverse scenarios such as tokenised assets, payments, Regulatory Technology (RegTech). The forum will also focus on global digital asset trends and ecosystem development through fireside chats and keynotes.

For details on Day Two and the Web3.0 Innovation Expo, please refer to the attached agenda. For more information on Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 and the speaker line-up, please visit http://cvcf.cyberport.hk/.

Click here to download high-resolution news images and videos; click here to download images and videos of the Cyberport campus.