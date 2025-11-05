Average speed safety cameras to be rolled out across the country

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has confirmed the locations for 17 sets of average speed safety cameras.

Subject to final testing, the first set is expected to start enforcing speeds from 1 December at Matakana Road in Warkworth.

Average speed cameras work by calculating a vehicle’s average speed along a length of road between two cameras(external link). They measure the time the vehicle takes to travel between the cameras and calculate the average speed. Drivers are only ticketed if their average travel speed between two cameras is over the limit.

“Average speed safety cameras are widely used overseas, and they are proven to reduce deaths and serious injuries,” says Tara Macmillan, NZTA Head of Regulatory Strategic Programmes.

“We’ve previously announced 11 locations for average speed safety cameras, all in the upper half of the North Island. We’ve now identified a further six locations for average speed safety cameras across the rest of the country.”

The new locations are:

Southland – SH6 Kingston to SH97 Five Rivers

Canterbury – SH8 Lake Tekapo to Twizel

Otago – SH1 Allanton to Waihola

Wellington – SH2 Te Mārua to Brown Owl

Hawke’s Bay – SH2 Te Hauke to Pakipaki

Manawatū-Whanganui – SH1 Sanson to Foxton

Construction on these six new camera sites is expected to start between later this month (Otago and Southland) and mid-2026. A full list of all 17 average speed safety camera locations is included in the table further below.

Ms Macmillan says the locations for average speed safety cameras have been determined by analysing crash patterns, traffic volumes and the percentage of drivers exceeding the posted speed limits.

“All of this evidence tells us that there is a serious risk of people being killed or seriously injured in crashes on these stretches of road.

“The risk of crashes is significantly reduced if more people drive to the speed limit. By installing average speed safety cameras, we are reducing that risk and making these roads safer for everyone who uses them,” Ms Macmillan says.

“Safety cameras reduce speeding, making crashes less likely to occur, and ensure that if crashes do happen, the people involved are far more likely to walk away unharmed.

“Speeding drivers can cause serious and irreparable harm on the roads, including deaths and serious injuries. Evidence shows that we can reduce the chance of people being killed or seriously injured in crashes if drivers travel within speed limits, and that is why we have safety cameras.

“Not only are speeding drivers putting themselves and others at risk, they also make our roads less efficient and hinder productivity. Crashes can close a road for hours at a time. Fewer crashes mean fewer road closures, and more consistent and reliable travel times for everyone.”

NZTA will install ‘average speed camera area’ signs before each camera area. On longer stretches of road (corridors), drivers will see extra ‘average speed camera area’ signs along the way. These signs are a reminder to drivers to check their speed and slow down if needed.

The rollout of average speed safety cameras supports the focus on enforcement of high-risk behaviour, including speed, as part of the strategic safety priority in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024 (GPS).

NZTA does not receive any incentives or funds from tickets issued. Safety camera infringement fees go into the Government Consolidated Fund.

From 1 July 2025, NZTA has been responsible for the operation of all safety cameras, and NZ Police no longer operate their mobile safety camera vans.

Police officers will continue to issue notices for the offences they detect.

Editor’s note:

NZTA will install signage and confirm ‘go live’ enforcement dates before the average speed safety cameras listed below begin operating.

See the below factsheet on average speed cameras and a national map of confirmed average speed camera locations.

Average speed safety camera factsheet [PDF, 3.3 MB]

Average speed camera locations map [PNG, 990 KB]

Camera locations Percentage speeding during speed survey Speed limit(s)* Expected enforcement timeframe Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd* 75% 60 and 80 km/h Mid to late 2026 Matakana Rd* 12% 80 km/h 1 Dec 2025 East Coast Rd* 18% 80 km/h Mid 2026 Kahikatea Flat Road* 27% 80 km/h Early to mid 2026 Glenbrook Road (East)* 13% 80 km/h Early to mid 2026 Glenbrook Road (West)* 24% 80 km/h Mid 2026 Whitford Road* 55% 80 km/h Early to mid 2026 Pine Valley Road* 74% 80 km/h Early to mid 2026 SH 2 Matata* 45% 100 km/h Early to mid 2026 SH5 Tumunui* 47% 100 km/h Early to mid 2026 SH2 Pōkeno to Mangatāwhiri* 28% 90 km/h Early to mid 2026 SH2 Upper Hutt – Te Mārua to Brown Owl 81% 80km/h and 70 km/h Mid 2026 SH6 Kingston to SH 97 Five Rivers Intersection 26% 100 km/h and 80 km/h Mid 2026 SH8 Lake Tekapo to Twizel 19% 100 km/h Mid 2026 SH1 Allanton to Waihola 21% 100 km/h and 50 km/h Mid 2026 SH1 Sanson to Foxton 15% 100 km/h and 70 km/h Mid to late 2026 SH2 Te Hauke to Pakipaki 16% 100 km/h Mid to late 2026

* These locations have previously been announced.

More details on these cameras

