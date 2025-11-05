amfori Asia Sustainability Summit 2025 sets course for resilient, responsible and sustainable supply chains

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2025 – Organised by amfori, a leading global business association for sustainable trade, “amfori Asia Sustainability Summit 2025” was successfully concluded today at Hotel ICON in Hong Kong, China. This flagship regional event is well supported by the China National Textile & Apparel Council, EU-ASEAN Business Council, European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, German Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, International Organization for Migration, Invest Hong Kong, Hong Kong Productivity Council and Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

The Summit attracted more than a hundred participants from multiple countries in Asia and Europe, including sustainability practitioners and business leaders, policymakers and key stakeholders. Under the theme, “Supply Chain Resilience in Asia in the Face of Challenges in a Volatile World”, the Summit underscored the vital importance of developing resilient and sustainable supply chains in the region. Key topics included the evolution of ESG regulations, business risk management, climate-change issues, and the imperative for enhanced collaboration among supply chain stakeholders to strengthen resilience and advance sustainability.

In her welcome remarks, Ms Linda Kromjong, President of amfori, said, “Two words matter most: agility and resilience. In today’s unpredictable world, agility is what keeps us responsive. Resilience is what allows us to absorb shocks and bounce back stronger, protecting not only our operations, but our people and our planet.” she added further, “For amfori, we are here to help you manage and build resilience across your supply chains. We will continue to think global, act local with our solutions and support our members and business partners as expectations evolve.”

Ambassador Harvey Rouse, Head of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao, said in his opening keynote, “In a global context of increased barriers to trade – the EU stands as an anchor of stability and predictability. The EU also remains committed to becoming the first climate neutral continent by 2050, providing global companies with clarity and transparency and supporting the green transition in Asia. Businesses in Hong Kong are well known for being among the most efficient, innovative and agile in the world. There is no doubt in my mind that they will quickly and seamlessly incorporate EU’s sustainability rules into their business practices and supply chains. This early adoption will provide Hong Kong businesses with a competitive advantage over slower-moving competitors in Asia and globally. My office is committed to continuing support to Asian and Hong Kong companies in this process”

The plenary discussion session themed “Tackling Sustainability Challenges in Supply Chain in a Volatile World” was moderated by Mr Brian Wong, Data Protection Officer & Assistant Sustainability Director, GP Batteries International Limited (Vice Chair of the amfori Greater China Network). The discussion brought together key speakers, including Mr Lars Ringtved Nielsen, Compliance and Quality Director, JYSK, Ms Amita Lam, Senior Director, Global Governance, Risk Management & Compliance and Human Rights & Social Impact, Mattel, Ms Sammie Ho Dumas, Senior Director, Sustainability and Social Impact, Thai Union, and Mr Gary Ng, Senior Economist, Hong Kong Trade Development Council. They shared insights into navigating the complex pressures of rising tariffs, evolving ESG due diligence rules, export restrictions, supply chain fragmentation and geopolitical tensions, while maintaining sustainability at the core of supply chain management.

During her keynote speech, Ms Helen Kaestner, Head of Operations at amfori, underscored the critical role of amfori’s tools and services in helping companies enhance their ESG performance while strengthening supply chain sustainability in today’s volatile environment.

The Summit also featured parallel breakout sessions addressing critical sustainability topics in supply chain management. The workshop-style breakout session on “Decarbonisation in Global Supply Chains: How to Address Scope 1, 2 and 3 Emissions Effectively” featured speakers including Dr Keith Choy, General Manager of Green Living and Innovation Division, Hong Kong Productivity Council and Mr Lars Ringtved Nielsen, Compliance and Quality Director, JYSK. Participants explored practical strategies for implementing existing tools like amfori BEPI for measuring and reducing emissions across different disciplines.

Concurrently, the session on “Sustaining Audit Quality and Integrity with Strengthened Assurance Systems in Responsible Supply Chains”, brought together speakers including Lisa Krnel, Compliance Manager, APSCA, Billy Lai, Deputy Director of Business Assurance, SGS, and Jonathan Thorngreen, Sustainability Expert Social, amfori. The session examined how robust assurance frameworks, skilled auditors, and cross-sector collaboration uphold audit quality and integrity amid complex supply chains.

During the session on “Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Human Rights Due Diligence Regulations in Asia: Best Practices for Businesses,” Ms Kathy Roussel, Head of Advocacy & Engagement for amfori, delivered the Opening Remarks, highlighting that businesses are embedding human rights due diligence into daily operations while tailoring action to local realities. Speakers for this session included Mr David Williams, Project Manager (Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Supply Chains (RISSC) project), International Labour Organization (ILO), Ms Wang Jing, Researcher, China National Textile and Apparel Council, and Ms Natasha Majumdar, Director South Asia of amfori. Participants explored best practices for integrating Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) into supply chain management and gained more in-depth understanding in improving social performance.

In parallel, the session titled “Quality Management in Practice: Enhancing Consistency Compliance and Continuous Improvement in Governance” discussed overcoming quality management challenges in building resilient and sustainable supply chains. Speakers including Mr KT Ting, Chief Operating Officer of Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), Mr Filippo Monti, Managing Director of TGI Technology, Mr Jimmy Po, Divisional Vice President, Shanghai / Quality Management & Sustainability, Asia for OBI Group Sourcing Hong Kong, and Mr Gabriel Amouyal, Audit Service Director for QIMA, shared insights on the implementation of amfori QMI to strengthen governance practices with practical examples.

