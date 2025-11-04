Whakamaua Quantitative Dashboard: Year Five

The monitoring of Whakamaua is made up of three main parts: quantitative monitoring, evaluative monitoring, and delivery monitoring. The insights gained from these three types of monitoring create an important feedback loop to identify challenges and successes throughout the implementation of Whakamaua.

The quantitative measures presented in this dashboard are designed to provide a broad view of system performance against the four Whakamaua objectives. These measures were selected because they are relevant, technically reliable, and because the data is already available in the health and disability system. This has enabled us to measure changes regularly over the Whakamaua period.

This dashboard has been published online and updated yearly since 2021. This update (2025) is the final dashboard update, as Whakamaua comes to an end.

Objectives and measures

Accelerate and spread the delivery of kaupapa Māori and whānau-centred services. 1.1 Funding received by kaupapa Māori health and disability service providers 1.2 Geographical coverage and utilisation of rongoā Māori services 1.3 The percentage of Māori reporting unmet need for primary health care

and whānau-centred services. Shift cultural and social norms. 2.1 Experience of health services as measured by the primary health care and adult inpatient patient experience surveys 2.2 Missed appointments for Māori at outpatient services (first specialist appointments) 2.3 Percentage of Māori in the regulated workforce compared with the percentage of Māori in the population.

Reduce health inequities and health loss for Māori. 3.1 Rates of ambulatory sensitive hospitalisations (ASH) for Māori aged 0–4-years 3.2 Māori young people able to access specialist mental health or addiction services in a timely manner (within three weeks from referral) 3.3 Rate of diabetes complications (ie, limb amputations and renal failure).

Strengthen system accountability settings 4.1 Measures of the health of Māori/Crown partnerships 4.2 Number of kaupapa Māori research proposals receiving ethics approval that focus on Māori health and disability 4.3 Number of Māori in leadership and governance roles across the Ministry and health sector Crown entities 4.4 Standardised acute bed days per capita for Māori.



View the dashboard

Use our dashboard to explore the latest data for these measures:

Whakamaua Quantitative Dashboard: Year Five